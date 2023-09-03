Alejandra Guzmán Sets the Record Straight on Apolo’s Inheritance

Alejandra Guzmán clarifies if Apolo is her heir

The Mala hierba interpreter, Alejandra Guzmán, has spoken out about her dissatisfaction with Mayela Laguna, the mother of her child, Apolo. In a recent interview, Guzmán expressed her dislike for the alleged extortion and abuse that her family has endured. “I think it has everything bad, something good inside. I don’t like that they extort my family, because that’s as far as it went, yes, the robbery of my mother’s house, extortion, lies, abuse, very ugly. Neither my brother, nor my mother, nor I, nor the child, nor anyone deserves that,” she declared.

Alongside addressing the issues with Apolo’s mother, Guzmán definitively clarified that the child was not included in her will. There had been speculation that Apolo was her universal heir. “No, that was one piece of gossip after another, but they’ll find out when I’m dead. Then when I die, I’ll tell you who I’m going to leave my stuff to, I’d better spend it, Pati. Of course, yes, I’m good at that… you have to spend it before it… happens,” she jokingly stated.

In addition to discussing her family disputes, Alejandra Guzmán revealed some shocking details about the death of her sister, Viridiana Alatriste Pinal. Contrary to previous beliefs, Guzmán disclosed that Viridiana was not alone when she tragically died in a car accident in 1982. “Until recently, my brother told me that he found out from someone that Jaime (Garza) had really been with her when she died, that he had gotten out of the car,” Guzmán shared. “After so many years, how could she have lived with that thing in her heart? And she did not do well in life,” she added.

This recent interview with Alejandra Guzmán has shed new light on her personal life and the challenges she has faced within her family. With information from Agencia México, it seems that Guzmán is determined to keep her family matters private while still addressing the rumors and speculations that surround her life.

