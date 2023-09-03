Home » Novak Djokovic’s Miraculous Comeback Sends Strong Message at US Open
Novak Djokovic's Miraculous Comeback Sends Strong Message at US Open

Novak Djokovic’s Miraculous Comeback Sends Strong Message at US Open

Novak Djokovic Stuns with Miraculous Comeback at US Open

In a jaw-dropping performance, Novak Djokovic, the world No. 2, completed a remarkable comeback at the US Open, lifting two sets against his opponent. The Serbian tennis star believes that this victory serves as a warning to his rivals in the prestigious ‘grand slam’ tournament.

Djokovic, who signed an extraordinary comeback this morning, expressed his satisfaction with the win and its message to his future opponents. “I think the message it sends to the rest is that I’m obviously still capable of playing five sets well into the night. Coming back from two sets always sends a strong message to future opponents,” highlighted Djokovic during the media interaction.

Despite the triumph, Djokovic admitted that his preference lies in achieving a comfortable three-set win. “At the same time, I don’t really want to be in this position, to be honest. I prefer a three-set win. Hopefully I can go back to that path in the next match,” he added.

In a thrilling encounter, Djokovic overcame a challenging situation after losing the first two sets against his compatriot, Laslo Djere (38th). The victory propelled him into the round of 16, where he is set to face Croatian Borna Gojo (105th).

Reflecting on the match, Djokovic acknowledged the perseverance and exceptional performance of Djere. “He played spectacular. Honestly, I had never seen him play like this (…). I think he started the match very well. He was much more comfortable than me. I was defending myself, especially in the first two sets,” praised Djokovic.

Despite his own struggle, Djokovic recognized Djere’s potential and credited him for his efforts. “To be honest, he could and should have played better, at a higher level in those two sets, but I give him huge credit for making me uncomfortable on court (…). He was unlucky. I told him online that he should keep going because if he continues to play this way he’s only going to keep moving up the rankings. He is an amazing guy, he works extremely hard. Tonight shows that he deserves to be higher than he is in the rankings,” Djokovic remarked.

The US Open continues to captivate audiences, with exclusive coverage available on ESPN and STAR+. Tennis enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating Djokovic’s upcoming matches as he strives to secure another victory at this prestigious tournament.

