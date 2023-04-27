Home » Alert in the FdT: a survey shows that Peronism loses votes in its Buenos Aires stronghold
Entertainment

Alert in the FdT: a survey shows that Peronism loses votes in its Buenos Aires stronghold

by admin
Alert in the FdT: a survey shows that Peronism loses votes in its Buenos Aires stronghold

After a critical day in which the dollar touched the $500 rangethe Government examines with concern a recent survey that reveals a “leakage” of votes in La Matanza, one of the key districts of Peronism. The survey is based on a sample of 1000 cases who were interviewed in person during the second week of April in 14 towns of the aforementioned party.

Nearly 40% of those interviewed warned that they want the ruling party to win in the next presidential elections, a percentage that at first glance it would seem to favor the Frente de Todos.

Photos: Articulat Consulting

Survey 20230426

27.5% responded “I want him to lose”, while 23% were indifferent.

Furthermore, 44.1% said they want the next president to belong to the Frente de Todos. Faced with this question, 18.8% favored Together for Change and the libertarians They positioned themselves as the third political force in the Massacre, with 16% support from those interviewed.

Taking these values ​​into account, What is the concern of the Government?

The FdT would have lost a third of the votes it obtained in 2019

Survey 20230426

The survey also measured the voting intention to president taking as a point of reference the vote of the year 2019.

The results show that the ruling party retains 67.7% of the votes received in 2019 (2 out of 3 voters, approximately), while JxC maintains 77.5% of the intention to vote.

He progressive strengthening of the liberal space partly explains this vote leak identified in La Matanza. According to the survey, Libertarians “absorb” 11.9% of the votes harvested by the FdT in the last presidential election and 12.4% of those obtained at that time by JxC.

See also  Paolo Cognetti and the reasons for wolves and men

In this framework, the ruling party he would have lost a third of the votes he obtained in 2019 in the Buenos Aires stronghold of peronism. However, the figure of Javier Miley it also becomes a headache for JxC, according to the survey.

Favorite candidates by political space

A majority of those surveyed favored the candidacy of Cristina Kirchner (73,2%), which surpassed by a notable difference Sergio Massa (12,8%).

In an electoral scenario without the vice president, the favorite candidate of the ruling party was Daniel Scioliwith 30.7% support from those surveyed.

Survey 20230426

Survey 20230426

On the opposition side, the numbers favored Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Javier Milei and Juan Manuel UrtubeyLike the strongest candidates of their respective political spaces.

Of the Together for Change candidates, Larreta would be the most voted for by those interviewed (68.3%), with values ​​that triple the percentage obtained by Patricia Bullrich (22,6%).

Survey 20230426

Within the PJ Federal, the candidacy of Juan Manuel Urtubey far exceeded that of Juan Schiaretti (75% to 25%).

As for the liberal candidates, almost 90% of those surveyed would vote for Javier Miley and an exiguous 8.4% to José Luis Espert.

Survey 20230426

Survey 20230426

CA/ED

You may also like

You may also like

Tatis RBIs 3 to Lead Padres Over Cubs

“Slam Dunk” “Screen Shooting” is rampant and hotly...

Disney’s new movie “Haunted House” reveals new photos...

Nicole Neumann revealed details of her dress and...

ISOVOX Go Portable Singing Box Lets You Sing...

Strong blow for Barrio Parque: he lost in...

The most “crowded” May 1st file will be...

Domingo Cavallo lowers his thumb to the dollarization...

The second season of “Miss a Heartbeat” releases...

They denounce the light cooperative for storing a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy