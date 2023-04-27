Alert in the FdT: a survey shows that Peronism loses votes in its Buenos Aires stronghold

After a critical day in which the dollar touched the $500 rangethe Government examines with concern a recent survey that reveals a “leakage” of votes in La Matanza, one of the key districts of Peronism. The survey is based on a sample of 1000 cases who were interviewed in person during the second week of April in 14 towns of the aforementioned party.

Nearly 40% of those interviewed warned that they want the ruling party to win in the next presidential elections, a percentage that at first glance it would seem to favor the Frente de Todos.

Photos: Articulat Consulting

27.5% responded “I want him to lose”, while 23% were indifferent.

Furthermore, 44.1% said they want the next president to belong to the Frente de Todos. Faced with this question, 18.8% favored Together for Change and the libertarians They positioned themselves as the third political force in the Massacre, with 16% support from those interviewed.

Taking these values ​​into account, What is the concern of the Government?

The FdT would have lost a third of the votes it obtained in 2019

The survey also measured the voting intention to president taking as a point of reference the vote of the year 2019.

The results show that the ruling party retains 67.7% of the votes received in 2019 (2 out of 3 voters, approximately), while JxC maintains 77.5% of the intention to vote.

He progressive strengthening of the liberal space partly explains this vote leak identified in La Matanza. According to the survey, Libertarians “absorb” 11.9% of the votes harvested by the FdT in the last presidential election and 12.4% of those obtained at that time by JxC.

In this framework, the ruling party he would have lost a third of the votes he obtained in 2019 in the Buenos Aires stronghold of peronism. However, the figure of Javier Miley it also becomes a headache for JxC, according to the survey.

Favorite candidates by political space

A majority of those surveyed favored the candidacy of Cristina Kirchner (73,2%), which surpassed by a notable difference Sergio Massa (12,8%).

In an electoral scenario without the vice president, the favorite candidate of the ruling party was Daniel Scioliwith 30.7% support from those surveyed.

On the opposition side, the numbers favored Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Javier Milei and Juan Manuel UrtubeyLike the strongest candidates of their respective political spaces.

Of the Together for Change candidates, Larreta would be the most voted for by those interviewed (68.3%), with values ​​that triple the percentage obtained by Patricia Bullrich (22,6%).

Within the PJ Federal, the candidacy of Juan Manuel Urtubey far exceeded that of Juan Schiaretti (75% to 25%).

As for the liberal candidates, almost 90% of those surveyed would vote for Javier Miley and an exiguous 8.4% to José Luis Espert.

CA/ED