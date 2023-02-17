“Alice of Spades~Wonderful White World~” public game system and gameplay introduction

[2023年2月17日, 香港] Game Source Entertainment (GSE) announced that it will cooperate with the Otome game brand “Otomate” of the famous Japanese game company “Idea Factory” to launch the well-known series of Otome works “Alice of Spades~Wonderful White World~” for Nintendo Switch™Asia Traditional The Chinese version is scheduled to be released in 2023. This time, I will introduce the game system and main gameplay of “Alice of Spades~Wonderful White World~”.

basic system

enter name

The heroine’s name can be changed.

The default name of the game is “Alice Liddell”. If you start the game directly with the default name, each character’s voice will call the heroine by this name.

※Surname and first name can be set up to five characters each.

STATUS basic information screen

You can confirm the information of each character, as well as the current favorability and sense of responsibility in the game.

Favorability and sense of responsibility will change due to options, which in turn will affect the direction of the story.

GALLERY

【ALBUM】Album

Here you can enjoy scene CG.

【SOUND】Music

Here you can listen to the BGM in the game.

【MOVIE】Video

Here you can enjoy the opening and ending videos.

【DICTIONARY】dictionary

Players can confirm the explanation of nouns appearing in the story on this interface.

【SPECIAL】Additional content

After clearing all the plots of the first and second parts, you can enjoy the “additional content” that can only be viewed here.

※The characters in the first part are: Brad, Elliott, Dee, Dum, Louis, Quinn, Peter. This time “Alice of Spades~Wonderful White World~” Nintendo Switch™ Asian Traditional Chinese version is the first one, and you can’t view the additional content in SPECIAL just by clearing this game.