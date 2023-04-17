All in white in Bali: Sarah Engels marries again

“Would marry you again and again”: with a clear message and in a revealing outfit, singer Sarah Engels reports from the Indonesian island of Bali. The couple used a family vacation to celebrate their connection once again.

Singer Sarah Engels said “yes” again to her husband Julian. On Instagram she shows photos from the second wedding on the Indonesian island of Bali. The 30-year-old posted romantic vacation pics there, wearing a long, white strappy dress with a cleavage at the back.

Her husband Julian also wears a white outfit. The two were photographed in front of a stone sculpture and a pool and, according to the pictures, can hardly take their eyes off each other. To the pictures she writes with a ring emoji: “Yes, I do” and “I would marry you again and again”. She added the hashtags “#forever #secondmarriage #dreamscometrue #bali”.

The couple spent their vacation in Bali, which, according to Engels Social Media, continued in Singapore with a lot of sightseeing. As Engels showed in her stories, in addition to their one-year-old daughter Solea, there was also 7-year-old Alessio, whom she has with ex-husband Pietro Lombardi. Engels and Lombardi took part in the casting show “Deutschland sucht den Superstar” in 2011 and became a couple. Two years later, the two married. They separated in 2016 and divorced in 2019.

In May 2021, Sarah Engels married footballer Julian Büscher, who took her last name. A short time later she announced that she was pregnant again. Daughter Solea was born in December 2021.