Home Entertainment All members of the BTS Bulletproof Youth League teamed up to send “Big Brother” Jin to enlist in the army! Touching the head photo with super love “our brother Love You” – KSD 韩星网(Celebrity)
Entertainment

All members of the BTS Bulletproof Youth League teamed up to send “Big Brother” Jin to enlist in the army! Touching the head photo with super love “our brother Love You” – KSD 韩星网(Celebrity)

by admin
All members of the BTS Bulletproof Youth League teamed up to send “Big Brother” Jin to enlist in the army! Touching the head photo with super love “our brother Love You” – KSD 韩星网(Celebrity)

(Cover image source: Weverse＠BTS, [email protected]_twt)

Today (13th), Jin, a member of BTS, wrote on Weverse: “Now it’s time for the curtain call, (I’ve always wanted to try this when I enlist) (the line of the game character ‘Jin’).”

In the afternoon of the same day, Jin entered the recruit education team of the 5th Division of Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi-do. As announced by the company BIGHIT MUSIC, Jin enlisted in a private form, and Jin directly entered the recruit training team in a vehicle. Because he was worried about gathering a large crowd, he also told fans earlier: “We ARMYs can’t come to the training centerㅠㅠBecause there will be many other people besides me, and it will be dangerous if there are too many people.”

Afterwards, BTS released the photos on their official Twitter, and wrote: “Our brother has a smooth journey! Love You.” In the face-to-face, RM, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook saw off Jin who is about to enlist in the army. Especially the members collectively caressing Jin’s small crew cut with their hands.

And j-hope also uploaded a photo with Jin on IG: “Be healthy and happy! Brother!! I love you!!” V also uploaded a video of him standing on stage with Jin on IG for a limited time, and put it on “123 Don’t get hurt,” he wrote after his solo single “The Astronaut.”

In addition, Jin’s scheduled military discharge date is June 12, 2024. Headed by Jin, SUGA born in 1993, j-hope and RM born in 1994, Jimin and V born in 1995, and Jungkook born in 1997 will enlist in the army.
（图源：[email protected] (BTS)）

See also  The most anticipated new drama "Jirisan" in the second half of the year! Director + screenwriter + cast is super gorgeous, BTS Jin will also sing the OST theme song-KSD Korean Star Web (Korean drama)

[email protected] / Without the written consent of this site, please do not plagiarize, reprint, rewrite or quote the content of this site.If there is any violation, this site will be held accountable

related news

You may also like

Valleverde, revenues over 25 million thanks to multi-brand...

59-year-old Jet Li’s photos attract netizens to watch...

Donnie Yen starring in the new blockbuster “The...

“Dragon Babu: The Legend of Qiao Feng” Lunar...

INTO1 Zando’s new single “I’m from…” live version...

The World Film Industry Conference opens in Los...

Romero Salgari died the last descendant of the...

An Yixuan’s husband spoke for the first time...

NCT DREAM will host a live broadcast commemorating...

“They are the beginning of K-POP!” The documentary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy