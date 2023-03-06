Here you will find an overview of your benefits or discounts with responsible brands. Some benefits are one-time, others are permanent. In this way, sustainable products become just that little bit more accessible and you support local entrepreneurs at the same time. Will you promise me that you will protect yourself from impulse purchases?

10% discount at Komrads Komrads is a Belgian sneaker brand with an iconic history. They are trendy shoes, designed from a circular mindset and made of recycled materials. Since the beginning, seven years, I’ve been a big fan. Use the code ‘ELINEREY‘ when checking out your shopping cart for 10% discount on any purchase. 10% discount at Marion Maakt Because regular cosmetics often consist of plastic and other junk, Marion launched her very own skin care. With ‘Marion Maakt’ she enchants us with the power of natural care. Interested in healthy skin? With the code ‘ELINEREY’ enjoy a 10% discount on your first purchase cosmetic range.

Even more beautiful things for the conscious buyers among us

Kuyichi This Dutch, sustainable jeans brand has been making a difference for more than fifteen years. They were the first to market jeans made from organic cotton. Meanwhile, there are also shirts, jackets and accessories for women and men. Their labels and packaging are made from recycled material and they are affiliated with Made By and FairWear. To the website. Kings Of Indigo Another Dutch jeans brand with a great mission. Following the principle of Repair, Re-use, Recycle, Kings Of Indigo not only markets trousers but also jackets, vests and co. A jeans brand that is not only sustainable and high-quality, but also ethically responsible. To the website. See also Zhang Ziyi served as the judge of Cannes XR unit, Yao Anna's short film was shortlisted in the short film unit_Film Festival_Chen Jianying_Bi Gan

Some of the above discounts are affiliate links. If you make a purchase via one of the links above, you indirectly support my blog. As a thank you for your purchase, I receive a small commission from the sustainable store in question. It costs nothing to you, it means a lot to me. This way I can continue to offer my content for free and invest more time in research and collaborations like this that will make you happy too. ♥