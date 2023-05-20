Home » Luo Jialiang refuted the rumors of advanced cancer: fake news, please stop here-Fujian.com
Entertainment

Luo Jialiang refuted the rumors of advanced cancer: fake news, please stop here-Fujian.com

by admin
Luo Jialiang refuted the rumors of advanced cancer: fake news, please stop here-Fujian.com

On May 18, Luo Jialiang himself responded to the news that he had cancer on the Internet. He said that this was fake news and that he is currently in good health.

On the 18th, Luo Jialiang issued an article again denying the advanced stage of cancer. He said, “The shameless fake news insists on making me stand up and face these absurd rumors, which really makes me speechless!” He said that he is now in good health and living a happy life. Adhere to professional ethics and call for the spread of true news, “Please stop the rumormongers, otherwise I will protect myself with the law!”

Luo Jialiang responded to the original text:

Hello everyone!

A few years ago, the media announced that I was terminally ill, and recently there was news that I had terminal cancer and was dying in the hospital! Many friends and fans who cared about me contacted me to ask what happened! I have always been very low-key, People who want to live a simple life. But these shameless fake news insisted on making me stand up and face these absurd rumors, which really left me speechless!

All right! Today I want to say three things!

1: Now I am in good health, living a happy and happy life, and I will continue to create more and better film and television works for the rest of my life!

2: Please adhere to the professional ethics of the media, and lead the public by disseminating true, positive and positive news content!

3: Please stop the rumormongers, otherwise, I will protect myself with the law! Thanks everyone, that’s all I have to say!

See also  The official trailer for the live-action movie "Listen to the Side" will be released on October 14 – Japanese Drama – cnBeta.COM

I know that the audience’s eyes are discerning, everyone will have a clear head and the ability to judge right from wrong!

In the end, I hope that in the midst of chaos, please be kind!

Original title: Luo Jialiang once again denied the terminal cancer and said that he would create more film and television works

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

You may also like

“El Polaco” spoke of Karina’s depression “La Princesita”

Daniela Celis, regretting having sex in the Big...

Santa Fe: a former leader of the Argentine...

The Mother of Cities opened its doors for...

Dante died of cancer at the age of...

Russia has said it has “total control” in...

Telefe would have defined the future of the...

Córdoba: a freight train derailed

“Ning’an Rumeng” Sudden Withdrawal Suspected CCP’s Retaliation for...

Noses that kill: ‘Floky’ cost a narco missionary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy