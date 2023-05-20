Luo Jialiang refuted the rumors of advanced cancer: fake news, please stop here-Fujian.com

On May 18, Luo Jialiang himself responded to the news that he had cancer on the Internet. He said that this was fake news and that he is currently in good health.

On the 18th, Luo Jialiang issued an article again denying the advanced stage of cancer. He said, “The shameless fake news insists on making me stand up and face these absurd rumors, which really makes me speechless!” He said that he is now in good health and living a happy life. Adhere to professional ethics and call for the spread of true news, “Please stop the rumormongers, otherwise I will protect myself with the law!”

Luo Jialiang responded to the original text:

Hello everyone!

A few years ago, the media announced that I was terminally ill, and recently there was news that I had terminal cancer and was dying in the hospital! Many friends and fans who cared about me contacted me to ask what happened! I have always been very low-key, People who want to live a simple life. But these shameless fake news insisted on making me stand up and face these absurd rumors, which really left me speechless!

All right! Today I want to say three things!

1: Now I am in good health, living a happy and happy life, and I will continue to create more and better film and television works for the rest of my life!

2: Please adhere to the professional ethics of the media, and lead the public by disseminating true, positive and positive news content!

3: Please stop the rumormongers, otherwise, I will protect myself with the law! Thanks everyone, that’s all I have to say!

I know that the audience’s eyes are discerning, everyone will have a clear head and the ability to judge right from wrong!

In the end, I hope that in the midst of chaos, please be kind!

Original title: Luo Jialiang once again denied the terminal cancer and said that he would create more film and television works

