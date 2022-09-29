Produced by Youku Information Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Alibaba Pictures (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and Beijing Opera You Thought Film and Television Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Dun Qi is the chief producer, Bu Xiaoqi is the producer, and Yi Zheng is the director. , “Chi Dao” starring Jin Chen and Wang Anyu released the final trailer today and will be broadcast exclusively on Youku at 18:00 today.

The play is adapted from Jinjiang Literature City’s novel “The Way”, the original work: Twentine, tells the story of the South Lake University track and field team assistant Lorna who discovered Duan Yucheng, a sunshine boy with great potential and a deep love for high jumping, and the two walked hand in hand on the track and field. A story of reaping love while realizing your dreams.

Believe in each other, not afraid of hardships, Jin Chen and Wang Anyu go to the track and field together

In the final trailer released today, Luo Na (Jin Chen) discovered the athletic talent of Duan Yucheng (Wang Anyu) with his unique vision, but Duan Yucheng was repeatedly rejected from the high jump due to his height. In the face of many obstacles ahead, I believe that it is Rona and Duan Yucheng who stick to each other. It is with the love and belief in sports that the two of them marched all the way to the end of the championship.

At yesterday’s media preview meeting, the chief producer, Dun Qi, revealed that Jin Chen was his first confirmed actor candidate. Whether it is her good state of fitness all the year round, or her sluggish performance in emotional life, they are all very suitable for Rona in the original book.

In order to better perform the role, Wang Anyu started relevant training two months in advance. Judging from the video materials that have been exposed so far, Wang Anyu’s Duan Yucheng is not only recognized by fans of the original book, but also let netizens see this character. Unique sparkle.

Don’t forget the original intention and multiple intentions, Dunqi Studio joins hands with Yizheng to create visual aesthetics

Although “Chi Dao” has not yet been broadcast, judging from the response of the previous media screenings, “Chi Dao” is a good drama that will not disappoint fans and audiences of the original work. The chief producer Dun Qi’s love for the original work and his understanding of the characters, the director Yi Zheng’s control of the romantic aesthetics of sports, the producer Bu Xiaoji and the screenwriter Hao Ru’s insistence on the original script, all made the audience feel that full of confidence. Judging from the currently exposed video materials, whether it is the actor’s role interpretation or the restoration of the plot highlights, or even the lens language of the picture, it is enough to make people say “surprise”.

“Chi Dao” is the first part of the series of cooperation between the chief producer Dun Qi and the original author Twentine. Dun Qi and his studio have already launched the “Rebirth Series” with good response, “This Life With You” and “Forensic Qin Qin” High-quality projects such as “Mind Reader” and “Lighter and Princess Dress” are also produced by its studio. I believe that as the first debut work of the series cooperation, “Chi Dao” will certainly not disappoint.

In the feedback from the preview and the film viewing meeting, the aesthetics of the picture of “Chi Dao” which is different from the traditional type of drama is also the most talked about. Director Yi Zheng’s previous “Canglan Jue” has been a great success. His aesthetics of the scene and his detailed control of character development are obvious to all. This is also the reason why the chief producer Dun Qi invited him to direct “Chi Dao”. one of the reasons. The beauty full of high-burning inspiration is particularly exciting. I believe that after the broadcast, it will definitely bring a sports aesthetics feast to the audience.

Starting from 18:00 on September 29th, “Chi Dao” will be broadcast exclusively on Youku. Come to Youku tonight to witness the passion of youth!

