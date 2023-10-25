Television Presenter Francisca Reveals Name and Details About Her Second Son in Exclusive Interview

Television presenter Francisca has shared new information about her second son. In an exclusive interview with HelloUSA magazine, she revealed that she is expecting a baby boy, who will complete the family she has formed with her husband, Francesco Zampogna, and their first-born, Gennaro. The couple has decided to name their second son Franco Raffaele Zampogna, a name that holds special meaning for both of them.

Francisca, who is currently six months pregnant, spoke about the process of choosing the name for their baby. She explained that Francesco had chosen the name for their firstborn, so it was her turn to decide for their second child. She wanted a strong Italian name that would complement Gennaro’s name. After considering several options such as Lorenzo, Leandro, Alonso, Sebastián, Tiziano, Ignacio, Milan, and Marcelo, Francisca came across the name Franco. Interestingly, people on social media had also suggested variations of the name Franco. When Francisca showed the list to her husband, he immediately agreed that Franco was the perfect name. They also added the name Raffaele in honor of a special relative of Francesco’s.

Francisca also shared that she wanted the name to be shorter compared to Gennaro’s full name, which is Gennaro Antonino Gamelier. The couple unintentionally ended up with the name Franco, and it honors an uncle of her husband whom he loved dearly. Francisca expressed her excitement about welcoming their second son in early February 2024, close to Valentine’s Day.

The Dominican presenter is currently in the final stretch of her pregnancy and is described as being full and focused both personally and professionally. She is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her little one and is looking forward to adding another member to their loving family.