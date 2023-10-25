Ornithopter from Dune: LEGO presents new set

Attention Dune fans: in the future you will be able to put the iconic ornithopter as a Lego set in your own living room. We summarize all the important information for you.

The new Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter from Lego consists of a total of 1,369 pieces and can be pre-ordered now. At a price of 164.99 euros. Delivery will then take place from February 1, 2024. It is advertised as an “18+” set. Accordingly, it is intended more as an exhibition piece and less as a toy. You can also find a large selection of Lego at ALTERNATE!

When assembled, the ornithopter is 23 cm high, 57 cm long and 79 cm wide. The scope of delivery includes eight minifigures known from the film: Paul Atreides, Lady Jessica, Gurney Halleck, Chani, Leto Atreides, Liet Kynes, Duncan Idaho and Baron Harkonnen in his long robe.

The highlights include the wings that can be folded in and out with a 180 degree rotation. This means that the set takes up even less space if necessary. The landing gear can also be extended and the cockpit opened. “It has always been our dream to transform a beloved Dune icon into a LEGO masterpiece,” said Amber Sheppo of Legendary Entertainment. Further collaborations are not yet known.

Meanwhile, fans of the film are still waiting for the second part. It was originally supposed to be seen on the big screen this year. However, the release was postponed to March 15, 2024 in August.

Those: LEGO