Winter time: The best tips to combat mini jet lag after the time change

On Sunday, October 29th The time change is back to winter time. The clocks are set back one hour. Although the switch to winter time gives us an hour more sleep, for many people it also comes with a mini jet lag.

A third suffer from physical and psychological consequences after the time change

A current survey by the market research company Forsa shows that one in three people will struggle with physical or psychological problems after the time change. The value has reached a high of the last ten years at 32 percent. According to the health insurance company DAK, a third more people suffer from health problems than in 2013, with women at 40 percent being affected, almost twice as often as men (23 percent). Specifically, respondents stated the following complaints:

81 percent of those surveyed feel weak and tired.

69 percent are struggling Difficulty falling asleep and sleeping disorders.

41 percent can concentrate worse.

30 percent feel irritated.

In addition, one in ten people say they suffer from depressive moods after a time change, and one in five people have been late for work due to the time change.

Studies show negative effects on biorhythms

Numerous studies have already shown that time changes have a negative impact on the biorhythm and thus on health. According to experts, this is due to the interaction of various factors – such as the stress of a new work week and the associated changes in the sleep-wake cycle. As Achim Kramer, head of the chronobiology department at the Charité Berlin, explained to FOCUS online, “the hour confuses our internal clock.” The internal clock controls metabolism and detoxification processes as well as the sleep-wake rhythm.

What helps against mini jet lag caused by the time difference?

As a rule, most people get used to it after a day or two. That’s what Hans-Günter Weeß, chairman of the board of the German Society for Sleep Research and Sleep Medicine and head of the sleep center at the Pfalzklinikum in Klingenmünster, says. But: “Elderly people, children or people with sleep disorders in particular find the change more difficult.” For them, the change can take up to a week. With a few tips it gets a little better.

It’s best to prepare your body for this a few days before the time change:

1. In the days before

Ideally, you should start the change a few days in advance, advises Weeß. “It’s best to go to bed 10 to 15 minutes later every night.” If possible, go back to 10 minutes in the morning. So you are prepared if the time change means you are allowed – or even have to – stay awake an hour longer and sleep an hour longer.

2. In the evening

If the clock is changed, some people get tired “too early” in the evening. Actually it’s not a problem, but it’ll most likely take its toll in the morning and you’ll basically wake up in the middle of the night. “You can temporarily get rid of tiredness in the evening by exercising, eating a lighter meal in the evening and avoiding alcohol,” recommends Weeß.

3. In the morning

Anyone who wakes up “too early” in the morning after the time change should “definitely not want to fall asleep,” warns Weeß. Because if you put pressure on yourself, you will almost certainly prevent yourself from falling asleep. A small consolation: “After a few days you get used to it.” However, if you wake up too early in the morning, you counteract this habit. It’s better to just lie down and relax and try to enjoy the time.

The following also applies to tiredness during the day:

Movement and activity: for example, exercise in the fresh air

Avoid power naps and afternoon naps: If you can’t get through the day without it, limit the power nap to a maximum of half an hour.

Lack of light: exercise outdoors works wonders

Exercising outdoors is particularly important: In addition to the problem of sleeping, some people also face another problem in winter: lack of light. This is facilitated by the fact that it gets dark earlier in the evening, explains Weeß. “Lack of light promotes the production of the so-called sleep hormone melatonin and curbs the production of the happiness hormone serotonin.” This not only affects the daily rhythm, but can also have an impact on the mood: possible consequences include winter blues or winter depression, explains Weeß. “You can counteract this with lots of light and lots of exercise outdoors.”

He also has a desk lamp whose light spectrum is based on sunlight. Such lamps are actually used in light therapy. But you can also buy them for home. “You should make sure that the lamp has 10,000 lux. Then all you need to do is sit in front of it for half an hour. But a walk outside is at least as productive.”

77 percent find the time change unnecessary

Only 20 percent of those surveyed think regular time changes are a good idea, while 77 percent see them as unnecessary. According to a decision by the European Parliament, the time change was supposed to be abolished last year. However, a decision by the Council of the European Union is required for final abolition. This is still pending.

Surf tips:

Share this: Facebook

X

