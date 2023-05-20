Lil M is Germany’s youngest rapper – what his father wants to protect him from | Entertainment

His song “Coca-Cola” has what it takes to be the summer hit of the year.

He’s probably the coolest thing the rap world has to offer at the moment: Lil M (his native name is Muhamed). At just 12 years old, he got a record deal for his song “Coca-Cola”! The song has already been viewed 2 million times on YouTube.

▶︎Lil M is a whiz kid! He has been making music since he was 9 years old. In an interview with BILD, Lil M and his father and manager Ryan (32) talk about their first musical attempts, the hype and big dreams.

Little Muhamed got his talent for music from his father, who has been making music for 20 years. “Muhamed was often in the studio. He always wanted to take part. And then I only hear him singing along in the studio and I think, wow, he hits the notes, the beat too. You know what, let’s record something for fun’.”

The idea became a family project. Ryan takes care of the lyrics, Muhamed’s uncle the video and the cousins ​​dance in it as a crew! Lil M to BILD: “We take every cousin with us, from one-year-olds to 15-year-olds. They’re all totally celebrating.”

And with that, the family hits the mark! With his gold chain, the XXL glasses and his sweet tooth gap, the then 9-year-old raps himself into the hearts of the great musicians!

“It was already crazy back then, when it went viral through memes and was featured. Suddenly the really big rappers like Loredana played the song on their channels. That was the first hype,” recalls Papa Ryan.

Suddenly everyone wanted to record something with Lil M, but as a dad, Ryan felt a responsibility to his son. A rap career at just 9 years old? Ryan wasn’t sure at the time. “I know the business and didn’t want to allow it at all in the beginning. But now he’s bigger and we think he’s capable of it.”

“I also traveled a lot with other artists and saw what happens in the scene with drugs, alcohol and what that does to you. This is the worst nightmare.”

Nobody in Muhamed’s family drinks or smokes. “These are very important values ​​for us. For us it’s all about the positive things: making music, dancing. And that’s how it should stay. No money in the world is worth destroying as a person.”

Lil M is now a little star in his school class! He: “A few classmates also want autographs and my class supports me. There’s no hate or anything like that.” Music career and school – isn’t that too much for the 12-year-old? “No, I can do that,” says Lil M.

Lil M with his crew consisting of his cousins Photo: Private

His biggest dream? “I want to have my own tour where my whole gang is there and we all perform together. I would like to record a song with Jamule, Mero or Luciano.”

His father supports him and has built his own music studio in the garden for his son. And even more: there is now also dance and performance training. “Shows like Justin Bieber’s inspire us.”

Ryan couldn’t be prouder of his son. “You really can’t put it into words. But we’re normal at home. I always tell my kids that all the internet hype isn’t worth much. This can be over again tomorrow. Health is most important.”

But now butter on the fish. How much do you really like drinking Coca-Cola now that you’ve already made a song about it? Lil M to BILD: “It’s not like I drink 10 cans a day. I drink a can or just a glass a day. It’s not what everyone thinks.”

