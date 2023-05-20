The 2023 National Fitness Online Games kicks off with a “full moon” with 2.3 million people participating_Guangming.com

Chinanews.com, Beijing, May 20th. According to the Group Department of the State Sports General Administration, on May 20th, the 2023 National Fitness Online Games has been launched for one full month. According to statistics, more than 30 events have been launched (including completed ones), the number of direct participants has exceeded 2.3 million, the number of completion certificates issued for each event exceeds 1.7 million, and the page views of the event special pages exceed 270 million. The exposure of relevant news dissemination exceeded 1.1 billion. In addition, 2000+ scientific fitness guidance videos have been launched on the video platform.

Image source: Group Department of the State Sports General Administration

One month after the launch of the National Fitness Online Games, the number of participants, the number of certificates issued, and the media exposure of the event have increased significantly compared with the same period last year, giving full play to the unique advantages of the Internet to promote national fitness. Judging from the growth trend of the number of online events and the number of participants, the 2023 National Fitness Online Games will serve the grassroots fitness masses more vertically and accurately, and further reduce the technical threshold for the masses to participate in the national fitness through innovative online participation methods. The event covers all sports scenes, and this event is expected to achieve the goals of “participation of all age groups” and new breakthroughs in the number of participants.

Highlights of the event: Over 1.68 million people participated in the walking and running events, and 49 local football associations participated in the National Football Challenge

As of May 20, the 2023 National Fitness Online Games has launched (including completed) more than 30 events, with more than 2.3 million participants. According to sports events, it is divided into five categories: cycling events, walking and running events, chess and card events, ball games, and exhibition events, which basically cover the daily sports and fitness scene needs of the general public.

Image source: Group Department of the State Sports General Administration

Among the walking and running events, run all over China-2023 National Fitness Online Games, “Walk the Grand Canal” National Fitness Walking, 2023 Beijing Citizens Online Walking and Running Event, 2023 Vanke National City Fun Race, Live Up to Youth and Healthy Running , the third “Iron Man China” Online Challenge and other events have aroused extensive participation of the masses. The total number of participants exceeded 1.68 million, which is currently the sport with the largest number of overall participants.

In ball games, the National Football Challenge launched by the Chinese Football Association was officially launched on May 15, and has gained widespread attention and participation. The preparatory work of the Chinese Football Association is serious and solid, and a special notice has been issued to all member units across the country to encourage football associations in various cities to participate. At present, 49 local football associations across the country are actively organizing events. At the same time, the Chinese Football Association also launched the AFC Grassroots Football Day-National Football Challenge offline.

Image source: Group Department of the State Sports General Administration

Highlights of communication: Unanimously praised by all media, Weibo topic reading exceeded 200 million

Since its launch, the 2023 National Fitness Online Games has received high attention and wide acclaim from the media and the public. As of May 20, the media exposure of the event has exceeded 1.1 billion. The central media, Internet portals, sports industry media, local newspapers and magazines, self-media and other media have given continuous follow-up reports on the event. In this way, it helped the event to achieve a comprehensive, vertical and three-dimensional full-coverage communication.

Image source: Group Department of the State Sports General Administration

After the launch of the 2023 National Fitness Online Games on April 20, dozens of central media have intensively reported on the launching ceremony of the Online Games. Badminton Olympic champion Chen Long, Freestyle Skiing Winter Olympic champion Xu Mengtao, Swimming Olympic champion Wang Shun, Rhythmic Gymnastics champion Zhu Dan and other athletes’ interactive videos were immediately launched on major short video platforms.

After the 2023 National Fitness Games are launched one after another, the Sports Center of the General Administration of Sports, the national individual sports associations, the provincial and municipal sports bureaus, the local sports associations, the national college sports colleges, the social instructors of each province and city, and the cooperation platforms of each event will combine their own The actual situation will be disseminated in a diversified and fissile manner, so that the 2023 National Fitness Online Games will go deep into grassroots communities, universities, grassroots associations and other grassroots organizations and the masses.

Image source: Group Department of the State Sports General Administration

The social media platform has successfully helped the 2023 National Fitness Online Games to achieve precise and vertical interactive communication. Taking Weibo as an example, the reading volume of related topics on Weibo has exceeded 200 million. Among them, #2023年全民健康Online Games# has a reading volume of 91.27 million, #athlete imitation show# has a reading volume of 94.063 million, and #Outdoor Stadium Season# topic The reading volume is 24.45 million. In addition, Weibo jointly promoted the topic #运动运动新风尚# with a reading volume of 1.51 billion, and #你好五月天# with a reading volume of 660 million. From May 13th to 14th, the 2023 National Fitness Online Games was included in the Weibo window resource recommendation position, and on May 16th, it was awarded the Weibo opening screen recommendation resource position, realizing the effect of breaking the circle. (over)

