The latest on the PSG player’s love life

Kylian Mbappé is enjoying some well-deserved holidays after the World Cup (a great disappointment in the final against Argentina) together with his partner and friend Achraf Hakimi. The two players have chosen New York to relax and have not gone unnoticed.

But the love life of the PSG striker is also over in the spotlight. Mbappé reportedly ended his relationship with transgender model Inés Rau to start a new one with another model. This is Stephanie Rose Bertram, former partner of the player Gregory van der Wiel, with whom he had two daughters. A few years ago the model and the player would have gone their separate ways. Stephanie is pursuing a successful career in fashion that started when she was just 13 years old. According to the French blogger Juice Channel, Stephanie recently attended the same clubs as Mbappé, which would confirm that the two are together and are about to formalize their love story. Other sources say the couple would prefer to keep a low profile as everything is still in the making. Mbappé’s alleged new flame is currently in Europe, while the player is traveling with Hakimi.

January 5, 2023 (change January 5, 2023 | 14:06)

