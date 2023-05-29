Amazon Music presents the artists of Primavera Sound Barcelona

The first list of artists to be broadcast live from Primavera Sound España (Barcelona-Madrid) will be Presented by Amazon Music. This is the double edition of Primavera Sound in Spain, “Madrid – Barcelona”, which will take place from June 1 to 3.

Fans around the world will be able to enjoy a wide variety of performances from some of the biggest names in musicincluyendo a Alex G, Black Country, Blur, Christine and The Queens, Depeche Mode, Julia Jacklin, Maneskin, Mora, My Morning Jacket, New Order, Perfume, Sparks, St. Vincent, The Comet Is Coming, TURNSTILE y muchos más.

Blur will play at Primavera Sound 2023: the British band returns to Argentina after 8 years

The public will be able to enjoy the interviews and other content such as behind the scenes live through Forum Park (Barcelona) and on the channels of Amazon Music on Twitch and Prime Video.

