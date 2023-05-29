Home » Get out of the agony – for a new economic and industrial policy
Business

Get out of the agony – for a new economic and industrial policy

by admin
Get out of the agony – for a new economic and industrial policy

That means: suspension of regulations, faster planning and approval processes, single points of contact (one-stop shops) and more transparent information. We in Germany just have to get involved in the design of this European initiative, grab the simplifications, implement them quickly and sometimes move forward when it’s taking too long in Europe.

Third: The conception and even more so the implementation of economic and location policy – especially in the area of ​​clean technologies must be a top priority. This applies to the Federal Chancellery and even more so to the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Despite good conditions as a location, we are losing ground every day. The Federal Chancellor can work against this with his authority to set guidelines. He can and must commit his cabinet, from the Minister of Justice to the Minister of Labor, to the project “Location Germany” again and again. He must push for implementation and dissolve blockages. The Federal Minister for Economics and Climate Protection must act as location minister more urgently than ever.

See also  Banks, profits up to € 6.8 billion. Uncertain future between inflation and rising costs

You may also like

Automaker: Profitability declining – Business Insider

Long weekend of 2 June: the coastal destinations...

Ferretti Group, once again en route to the...

From “buying hardware” to “focusing on actual combat”:...

That’s what employees at the 10 largest companies...

Francesco Starace new Partner of Eqt Infrastructure

Dax dares a new attempt over 16,000 points

Fini rediscovers himself as an environmentalist: “The kids...

Build an all-round refined home appliance scene Xiaoji...

Panama Canal: Lack of water causes prices to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy