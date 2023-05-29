World No Tobacco Day: Tobacco alternatives must remain attractive

Alliance for tobacco-free enjoyment (BfTG) eV

32.4 percent of the German population smoke. In a European comparison, Germany occupies one of the last places in tobacco control. And only 6 percent of smokers have attempted to quit smoking in the past 12 months. [1] Harm-reducing smoking alternatives such as e-cigarettes can significantly improve these rates. In order to persuade smokers to switch, however, vaping must remain attractive.

The British government organization Public Health England has put the damage potential of e-cigarettes at 95 percent less than tobacco cigarettes. The risk of developing cancer is even 99.5 percent lower for e-cigarette users than for tobacco smokers. This data has been confirmed in other publications in recent years. [2]

Flavors motivate people to quit smoking

One of the most important reasons for switching from tobacco cigarettes to e-cigarettes is that vaping tastes better than smoking. Fruit flavors are by far the best-selling flavors in the e-cigarette trade. Around 87 percent of retailers mainly sell fruit liquids such as strawberries, apples, mangoes, etc. This is one of the results of a survey by the industry association Alliance for Tobacco-Free Enjoyment, in which 832 German retailers and manufacturers of e-cigarettes took part. [3]

“Dustin Dahlmann, Chairman of the BfTG: “Vapers who use tobacco flavors are more likely to return to tobacco products than vapers who use sweet or fruity flavors. Studies confirm that fruit flavor users are less likely to relapse.”

More data on the importance of flavors

The figures from the BfTG survey confirm a study carried out in 2016 on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Health. [4] Around 80 percent of the more than 3,000 adult participants stated that they mainly use fruit-flavoured liquids. As a motive for using e-cigarettes, 57 percent named “Vaping smells and tastes good“. The BfTG has produced two detailed fact papers on the importance of e-cigarette flavors. [5] [6]

Successful means of smoking cessation

The e-cigarette was developed to stop smoking. According to a DEBRA publication, 99.7% of e-cigarette users are former or current smokers. [7] It is scientifically proven that e-cigarettes are a very good way to quit smoking. The renowned science network Cochrane has certified e-cigarettes to be extremely effective in smoking cessation. [8]

“The scientific facts speak for themselves. E-cigarettes are effective in quitting tobacco, much less harmful than tobacco cigarettes and attractive to many smokers thanks to the variety of flavors. Health policy in Germany should recognize these facts and use the e-cigarette as an important building block in the strategy to reduce the smoking rate“, said Dustin Dahlmann.

