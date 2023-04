A spring bouquet stands in the middle of the room, surrounded by a pastel-colored cloth draped with colorful fabric butterflies. Six small lights shine next to it, each for one of the women who are meeting here for the third time today. Here, this is the house for families in Munich-Obersendling. The course is called “After an early miscarriage – time for me and my grief”. A large box of tissues completes the wreath of lights.