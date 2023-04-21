Home » Femicide, the new trend in Cameroon ~ Tout Ô
World

Femicide, the new trend in Cameroon ~ Tout Ô

by admin
Femicide, the new trend in Cameroon ~ Tout Ô

18 of these feminicide cases recorded in 52 days. No, this is not the synopsis of a horror movie on Netflix, this is reality, Cameroon! Since the beginning of this year, the finding is macabre.

Excerpt from the report of a Cameroonian TV channel on the resurgence of feminicides – Source: Youtube

Between 2019 and 2020, 130 women had already suffered the same fate, of which 60% were domestic violence. The report published in 2022 by the news channel France 24, entitled “Cameroon: impunity persists despite a sharp increase in the number of feminicides”already mentioned the laxity of the authorities in the face of this alarming and growing situation.

What is a feminicide?

According the World Health Organizationfeminicide is the intentional homicide of a woman,
but there are broader definitions which include any killing of girls or women simply because they are women. In 2021the United Nations for Women counts 45,000 women and girls who lost their lives because of their gender, including 17,200 in Africa. A number that could be even more significant due to the lack of statistical data from a large majority of African countries.

What is the State of Cameroon doing to protect women?

In the daily life of Cameroonians, violence against women is almost commonplace. Almost all of us have already seen people (mostly men) rape a girl or a woman without anyone intervening. They are even numerous in the houses to regularly cheat death in view of the beatings and other attacks suffered.. It is therefore important to ask ourselves what the State is doing… Our dear State, which has already shown us so much of its assumed sexism.

See also  Open letter to the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein – working world

18 Femicides in 52 days and radio silence… Yet we have a dedicated Ministry that seems likely to have other things to do. Perhaps a cooking festival to organize, to remind us of the place of women? The Ministry of Justice which, in the norm, should take up these cases on its own so that investigations are carried out and the culprits judged, remains just as silent. To believe that the fate of these women does not matter.

Excerpt from a debate on a Cameroonian television channel concerning feminicides – Source: Youtube

We do not expect much in this dear and beautiful country, but it still manages to surprise us. There “status of women” only matters on March 8when it comes to organizing useless parades in eccentric loincloths and expensive banquets to hold pompous debates where alcohol flows freely.

It is our duty to all of us to demand justice for these women, these girls, these sisters, these mothers. Strong justice that will put an end to this bloody trend for good. May their souls find peace despite the injustices perpetrated, as the other would say: “Cameroonians, God save us! “.

You may also like

The metaphor of a jammed democracy – Mondoworker

The West is considering a near-total ban on...

“Arderás”, the return of Peninsular after three years

Udinese-Cremonese / All players’ forfeits: here’s who won’t...

Rice students protest ‘Israel at 75’ conference –...

Lithium, in Chile plan to nationalize the sector

Storing toys for the safety of little ones

Dengue epidemic in South America and the army...

Papal Ceremonial Lavelli awarded Archbishop by Pope –...

Fran Perea 20 years since the first episode...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy