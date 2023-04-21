Scrapping quater 2023, there’s more time for questions

Rome, 21st April. (beraking latest news ) – Scrapping quater of tax records. Two more months to present the declarations of adhesion to the special procedure, foreseen by the 2023 budget law. The new deadline for the presentation of applications to the Revenue-Collection Agency,…

Rome, 21st April. (beraking latest news) – Scrapping quater of tax records. Two more months to present the declarations of adherence to the special procedure, provided for by the 2023 budget law. April to 30 June 2023. Consequently, the deadline within which the Revenue-Collection Agency will send the communication of the sums due to the subjects who have presented the aforementioned applications for adhesion has been deferred to 30 September 2023, instead of 30 June 2023 for the refinement of the facilitated definition. In fact, a forthcoming provision will establish that the deadline for the payment of the first or only installment, originally set for 31 July 2023, will be postponed to 31 October 2023.