Home » Scrapping quater 2023, there’s more time for questions
News

Scrapping quater 2023, there’s more time for questions

by admin
Scrapping quater 2023, there’s more time for questions

Rome, 21st April. (beraking latest news) – Scrapping quater of tax records. Two more months to present the declarations of adhesion to the special procedure, foreseen by the 2023 budget law. The new deadline for the presentation of applications to the Revenue-Collection Agency,…

Posted on

Rome, 21st April. (beraking latest news) – Scrapping quater of tax records. Two more months to present the declarations of adherence to the special procedure, provided for by the 2023 budget law. April to 30 June 2023. Consequently, the deadline within which the Revenue-Collection Agency will send the communication of the sums due to the subjects who have presented the aforementioned applications for adhesion has been deferred to 30 September 2023, instead of 30 June 2023 for the refinement of the facilitated definition. In fact, a forthcoming provision will establish that the deadline for the payment of the first or only installment, originally set for 31 July 2023, will be postponed to 31 October 2023.

See also  Clients from all over the Lower Friuli area arrived in his salon: farewell to Marchetto, optician historian from Latisana

You may also like

Zhejiang handed over the report card of economic...

IN THE SURNAME I HAVE CHOSEN – The...

Participating in the elections “is a republican obligation”,...

Meet the young jewels of Colombian soccer

Gemini Announces “Big Plans” For Asia With India...

Huang Yunting looks at the world and becomes...

National Registrar participated in the Transparency Day

Medical insurance departments in many places carry out...

The Sudanese celebrate the holiday in Cairo.. and...

“Mototrabajador” created his own company in Neiva, with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy