AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo ‘Lavender’ Colorway: A Stylish Collaboration Revealed

AMBUSH and Nike have joined forces once again to release a new colorway of their collaborative Air More Uptempo shoes. After unveiling a black/yellow/beige sample back in April, the highly anticipated “Lavender” edition has finally been revealed.

The AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo “Lavender” features three vibrant colors – purple, green, and red. The shoe’s outsole is a soft lavender tone, serving as a stark contrast to the forest green “AIR” branding on the side of the shoe, as well as the shoelaces and the AMBUSH logo on the heel. The inflatable sole, inner lining, and tongue are rendered in a striking dark purple, while the iconic Nike Swoosh logo on the toe and heel is adorned in a deep red hue.

Currently, neither Nike nor AMBUSH have announced any specific release information regarding the Air More Uptempo “Lavender”. However, it is rumored that the shoe will be available in three different color schemes and is slated to launch at the end of this year. Sneaker enthusiasts can anticipate its arrival on Nike SNKRS and select retailers. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting collaboration.

