AMIRI officially released the 2023 early autumn series | Hypebeast

Riding on the breath of freedom in California, AMIRI officially brings the 2023 early autumn series. Inspired by world travel and exploration, the collection embodies emotion in every garment. Outerwear designs and cuts take on a new look, with traditional forms reinterpreted for lightness and movement. Influenced by the movement trend, sports elements run through the key tailoring and technical fabrics of the series, starting with the wool blend bomber jacket, and the iconic varsity track jacket pays tribute to varsity sports. The ingenious design integrates the dressing styles of different seasons and regions into the clothing design and materials.

A pioneer in denim innovation, this collection highlights the brand’s latest developments in craftsmanship and meticulous fabric treatment, injecting a touch of modern elegance into contemporary haute couture. Denim is redefined as a luxurious fabric, and each piece undergoes time-consuming repeated laundering, ultra-detailed carving, fraying and dyeing by hand. Denim deserves the respect it deserves as an iconic fabric. In the men’s collection, the denim jacquard basketball suit is patterned with AMIRI’s classic MA logo, and the symbolic MX1 denim series is decorated with the artist’s hand-painted Hawaiian Aloha print. With a twist on tailoring, a denim suit takes the form of a tailored coat.

The menswear collection is inspired by the free and open spirit of the younger generation; the tailored beachwear transports us to coastal resorts with the colors of yesteryear and bright blue skies. Nylon swim trunks embellished with the classic AMIRI graphic are teamed with a breezy silk Cuban collar shirt. The combination of ocean colors and tie-dyeing techniques, the patterns of travel memories seem to be souvenirs of exotic adventures, presented on the clothes, guiding our infinite exploration of the realm of freedom.

The Pre-Fall 2023 collection is a special collaboration with the Eden Rock Hotel, an iconic luxury resort founded in 1950, on the Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy. In homage to the place, Eden Rock Hotel graphics appear on shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and accessories, exclusively at the hotel and worldwide.