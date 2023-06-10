Home » Llaryora and Schiaretti campaign in La Falda, a city governed by the opposition
Llaryora and Schiaretti campaign in La Falda, a city governed by the opposition

Llaryora and Schiaretti campaign in La Falda, a city governed by the opposition

With the presence of Governor Juan Schiaretti, the official candidate for governor, Martin Llaryoraled a campaign event last night in the city of La Falda, governed by radicalism.

The pro-government candidate and the provincial president made their first foray into the campaign in the Punilla department, where radicalism and former senator Carlos Caserio, a Peronist critical of the provincial PJ, has a strong insertion.

The governor announced that work on highway 38 will continue and that before the end of the year it will reach the town of Molinari.

Support. In the act in La Falda, Llaryora strongly supported Schiaretti's presidential candidacy.
Schiaretti praised Llaryora’s efforts in San Francisco and in the city of Córdoba, and blessed him as his successor at the Civic Center.

“Martín has already demonstrated his management capacity. He received a cast township in San Francisco and pulled it off. He is now governing the city of Córdoba, which had been in decline and today is one of the most admired cities in the country, ”exclaimed the provincial president.

Support for the national candidacy

In turn, Llaryora defended the strategy of the ruling party of adding leaders of other parties. “We are united by the Córdoba shirt,” he said.

Juan Schiaretti
In this sense, the official candidate for governor also supported Schiaretti’s presidential candidacy.

“I support your decision to bet on a great national electoral front to get the country out of the crisis. How different our dear country would be if it were governed by you, dear Juan”, praised Llaryora, who assured that he would continue campaigning “without offending anyone”, in reference to the opposition candidates.

Llaryora did not name names, but he seemed to refer to his main rival, the opponent Luis Juez, when he assured. “There are some that do not have to do works. We are going to continue doing works, such as continuing highway 38. In addition, we are going to continue defending the interests of Córdoba, demanding that the Nation remove the damn withholdings”, exclaimed Llaryora, who since last Monday has been on leave as mayor of Córdoba and decides to tour the province.

