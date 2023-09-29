An award for those who talk about Mediterranean culture

The names of the winners of the XVII edition of the Award for Mediterranean Culture – Carical Foundation will be revealed by Rai journalist Laura Chimenti at the Rendano Theater in Cosenza today, Friday 29 September. The traditional ceremony is a real cultural container which, every year, offers the public and the numerous personalities from the world of literature, information and civil commitment present at the event an opportunity for reflection on themes linked to dialogue and to solidarity, enriched by artistic performances which, in this edition, will be inspired by the theme of travel. The international jury, led by Mario Bozzo, President of the Award, with great commitment selected hundreds of works and nominations from Italian publishing houses, and then decided on the three finalists. The name of the winner of the Young Fiction Section has already been announced, entrusted to around 400 young readers, who, among the debut works read, voted for “Tonino’s aversion for chickpeas and the Poles” (Baldini+Castoldi), by Palermo journalist Giovanni Di Marco.

The Award, among the various projects intended for the growth of the territories of the two regions to which it belongs, is the flagship initiative of the Carical Foundation, led by Giovanni Pensabene, because it turns the spotlight on the need for comparison and understanding of the very current issues linked to the river basin Mediterranean.

Civil Society Section “Giustino Fortunato”

Mahi Binebine (Moroccan writer and painter)

Simone Perotti (Writer and journalist)

Zara Tofigh (Iranian lawyer, human rights activist)

Human Sciences Section “Luigi De Franco

Maurizio Ambrosini (sociologist)

Juan Luis Arsuaga Ferreras (Spanish paleoanthropologist)

Cristiana De Filippis (mathematics)

“Saverio Strati” Narrative Section (4 finalist works)

The Smuggler by Stéphanie Coste (The Ship of Theseus)

The President of Alicia Giménez-Bartlett (Sellerio)

The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid (Einaudi)

This senseless mist by Enrique Vila-Matas (Feltrinelli)

Information Culture Section:

Lucio Caracciolo (journalist and director of Limes)

Ece Temelkuran (Turkish journalist and activist)

Mario Tozzi (geologist and science communicator)

Translation Section:

Susanna Basso

Barbara La Rosa Salim

Maria Elena Liverani.

