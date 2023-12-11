Ana Jurka Bids Farewell to Telemundo after a Decade

Ana Jurka, one of the most recognizable faces on Telemundo, has announced her resignation from the American television network after a decade of working for the channel. The Honduran sports presenter took to her Instagram account to share the news, revealing that the decision was one of the most difficult of her life, both personally and professionally.

“It is with many mixed feelings that I tell you that after 10 years I decided to leave Telemundo. It is one of the most difficult decisions I have made, personally and professionally because here I lived moments that marked me forever,” Jurka shared in an emotional message.

During her time at the television network, Jurka stated that she fulfilled her dreams, went through two pregnancies, forged friendships, learned to leave her comfort zone, and experienced a range of emotions from laughter to tears and dances. She expressed her gratitude to all the people she worked with in this decade, recognizing the contribution of each to her professional growth.

Her farewell was filled with good wishes for the team and deep gratitude for the company that provided her with so many unforgettable experiences. “I leave wishing pure blessings for this great team and with a heart full of love and gratitude for this company that gave me so much,” Ana Jurka concluded in her farewell message.

The news of her departure comes as a surprise to many, especially since Ana Jurka stood out covering the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Her departure from Telemundo marks the end of an era for both the presenter and the network. As fans and colleagues wish her well in her future endeavors, it’s clear that her presence will be greatly missed in the world of sports broadcasting.