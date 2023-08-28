Ana Paula Capetillo, Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero, and Axel Muñiz Shine in Musical Theater Debut of ‘Amor sin barreras’

Ana Paula Capetillo, Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero, and Axel Muñiz made their musical theater debut at the premiere of the musical “Amor sin barreras”. The highlight of the show was Biby Gaytán, who shone on stage by singing, dancing, and bringing the character ‘Anita’ to life. Gaytán, known for her exceptional talent, looked spectacular in the production and shared the stage with her daughter, Ana Paula Capetillo.

The audience at the Teatro Centenario Coyoacán in CDMX gave a standing ovation to Luis “Potro” Caballero and Axel Muñiz. The atmosphere was filled with great euphoria, and Gaytán expressed her excitement and gratitude to everyone in attendance.

Producer Gerardo Quiroz expressed his joy over the success of the production, saying, “We did it! It has been a journey of hard work, sacrifices, and love without barriers. Biby, this performance establishes you as a leading actress in our country and in Latin America. Thank you for accepting.”

Biby Gaytán replied, “Thank you very much, I feel very honored. I’ve been waiting for 20 years to play ‘Anita’.”

Adding to her happiness, Gaytán shared the stage with her daughter, Ana Paula Capetillo, who made her musical theater debut. Quiroz joked about the price he paid to have Ana Paula in the cast, and Gaytán responded, “It seems like it (laughs). It is a privilege for me to be surrounded by so much talent and to work with my daughter.”

The musical also carries an important message, as Quiroz highlighted, “We are looking for a better place to live. This story was written in 1958, but the themes of selfishness, envy, control, power, marginalization, and racism are still relevant today.”

Several notable personalities attended the premiere, including Adrián Uribe, Carla Estrada, Consuelo Duval, Lolita Cortés, and Lourdes Munguia, among others.

Overall, the premiere of “Amor sin barreras” was a resounding success, with Biby Gaytán and her fellow cast members receiving well-deserved praise for their exceptional performances.

