The Horrors of the Venezuelan Exodus: Atrocities Witnessed by Migrants in Panama

Headline: Venezuelan Migrants Speak Out About Atrocities Witnessed in Panama

Subtitle: Thousands of travelers experience rape and cannibalism along the journey

August 26, 2023 – In a harrowing account, four Venezuelan migrants who have transited the streets of San Salvador have come forward, claiming to have witnessed horrifying atrocities such as rape and even cannibalism suffered by thousands of travelers from aborigines and criminals in Panama. These migrants are just a small representation of the enormous Venezuelan exodus, with El Salvador serving as one of the crossing points.

The Venezuelan couple, accompanied by their young son, describes their experience as a “disgusting hell” that is difficult to forget. They have sought refuge in El Salvador, where they hope to earn enough income to continue their journey. Over the past few months, groups of Venezuelans have been observed selling various items in the busiest streets of the country, with the intention of supporting themselves and their families along the way.

El Diario de Hoy, a local news outlet, spoke with two Venezuelan migrants walking the streets of San Salvador to learn more about their experiences in the treacherous Darién jungle en route to the United States. One of the migrants, Pzire Medrano, a 23-year-old Venezuelan woman who is currently selling toothbrushes to support herself and her child during their stay in El Salvador, shared her story. Medrano expressed that the crisis in Venezuela forced her to abandon her studies in industrial engineering, and the lack of household income became another motivation for her family’s migration.

According to international organizations, over 7.3 million Venezuelans have left their country since 2014 in search of a better life. The number of Venezuelans crossing the Darién region has drastically increased, with more than 250,000 migrants recorded since the beginning of 2022, as reported by the HumVenezuela digital platform.

Countless stories from migrants paint a distressing picture of their journey in search of a better future. José Quinteros, a 26-year-old Venezuelan, sells handmade bracelets in El Salvador to earn money before returning to his country. Quinteros recalls witnessing scenes of suffering, including illness, death, and even cannibalism during his passage through the Darién Gap.

Human Rights Watch reveals that close to 69,000 Venezuelans crossed the Gap between January and August 2022, a number 60 times higher than in 2021. Venezuelans facing chronic diseases or vision problems often endure up to 10 days in the jungle, exacerbating their hardships.

Another Venezuelan couple in El Salvador, unwilling to provide their identities due to concerns about Venezuelan government authorities, shared their own traumatizing experiences. They recount instances of rape and cannibalism committed by aborigines in the Darién jungle, leaving deep scars both physically and mentally.

The increasing exodus from Venezuela has prompted some countries in the region to open their doors to receive migrants, either as tourists or with a less defined immigration status. Colombia currently hosts the largest number of Venezuelan migrants, followed by Peru and the United States.

The Darién Gap continues to be a perilous route for Venezuelan migrants, with over 100,000 people crossing between January and August 2022. Among them, 417 received medical and psychological assistance after falling victim to sexual abuse during their journey.

Despite the dangers, the interviewed Venezuelans remain determined to pursue better opportunities in foreign lands. Some, like José, see El Salvador as a temporary means to generate income before returning to their homeland. Meanwhile, others, like Pzire and her husband, are resolute in their mission to provide a better life for their young son, continuing their journey until they reach North American soil.

As the Venezuelan exodus continues, the stories of these migrants shed light on the risks they face and the strength and determination that drive them forward.

