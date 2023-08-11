Home » Analog Dog releases ‘what future?’ | Niche Music
San Francisco, CA-based indie pop band Analog Dog has released their new single ‘what future?’ on August 10th through Digital Cat Records!

Analog Dog is Austin Wasielewski, Rob Nicol, Jason Blasingame, Celia Ford and Sam Levin. Formed in 2019 and active around Golden Gate Park.

‘what future?’ is a track from their upcoming debut album ‘Color TV’, co-written and produced by Mackenzie Bunch (French Cassettes).

People playing nice music in the heart of the Summer of Love. Depending on the song, it covers a wide range of genres, from psychedelic rock and disco to jazz fusion, and this new song was personally right in the middle.

Posted on 2023.08.11

