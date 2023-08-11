Series and films that Netflix will soon remove from the offer

By Rita Deutschbein | Aug 08, 2023 at 11:35 am

Netflix regularly adds new films and series to its program, but also cancels selected titles just as often. TECHBOOK reveals which content will soon disappear from the streaming provider and will therefore only be available for a short time.

The programming of the streaming providers comes and goes. How long a film or series can be offered by a platform depends on various criteria. In addition to the popularity of a title, licenses often also play a major role. Like other streaming providers, Netflix is ​​obliged to remove content from its offer after the license purchased has expired. TECHBOOK therefore lists the series and films that are only available on Netflix for a short time before the provider cancels them. So if you are interested, you should be quick and take the last chance to watch before the content is gone.

Series and films that Netflix will soon cancel

In the coming days and weeks, Netflix will cut back on some well-known content. Especially in the field of Korean series, many popular titles are disappearing from the program. Included are, for example, the series “Alice”, “Zombie Detective” and “Do You Like Brahms?”. You can find a list of all series and films that Netflix is ​​canceling here.

Netflix keeps adding more titles to the list. This means that the streaming provider could drop more series and films over the course of the month. But don’t worry, there are still plenty of films and series to watch. In addition, new content is constantly being added: Here you will find an overview of all the new features on Netflix. The other streaming services also regularly publish new films and series. Read what’s new at Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+ and Sky.

Here’s how to find titles that are about to disappear from Netflix

If you would like to see for yourself which series and films Netflix will soon be canceling, the best place to go is with the streaming providers themselves. If you have a specific film or series in mind that you would like to watch, you will find a note in the detailed descriptions if this title disappears from Netflix soon.

Netflix states on its website when a film will be discontinued soonPhoto: TECHBOOK

To do this, go to the Netflix desktop application and log in to the streaming provider with your access data. Now look for the relevant title and go to “Details”. If the title will be sold within the next 30 days, you will find the item “Availability until” here. Netflix also displays the corresponding notice at the top of the screen for a few seconds before the title is played for the first time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

