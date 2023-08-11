Shopping tourism increases by 10 percent

Plus 10 percent! Shopping tourism is picking up speed – especially from these cantons

The low prices across the border lure many consumers abroad. An evaluation also shows which regions have the most bargain hunters.

Swiss wallet, German prices: shopping tourism is on the rise again.

Image: Manuel Geisser/www.imago-images.de

Be it shampoos, nasal sprays or body lotions: many retail products are still cheaper abroad than in Germany – despite the Prix Guarantee, M-Budget, Aldi and Lidl. The Covid pandemic caused border crossings to be closed for a long time and made some customers more sensitive to regionality and sustainability.

