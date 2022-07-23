Since its release on July 8, “Detective War” has really ignited a fire for the summer season. It is reported that the box office of the film has exceeded 500 million yuan. However, many viewers said that the movie really exploded and it was pretty good, but they didn’t quite understand the plot of the ending. Next, I will give you an analysis of the plot of “The Detective War”. For those who don’t understand the finale, you can learn about it!

“Detective War” starring Lin Feng

In the ending of the movie, Fang Lixin was obviously beaten to death, but Li Jun’s shadow on the glass window was Fang Lixin. In fact, this is very understandable. Li Jun is not a real good person, and he may also be a murderer. In the last scene of the movie, the audience is given a lot of room for imagination. Li Jun’s dark side coincides with Fang Lixin, so let’s make a bold guess.Maybe Li Jun is the murderer of his wife, the devil Li Jun sees in the movie is the evil in his heart, but his kind thoughts always dominate。

Fang Lixin is a bad guy and a villain, but he is not the biggest boss. 17 years ago, Li Jun wrote a bunch of evidence under the overpass, and he also contacted the family members of all the cases. Perhaps the detective was also deliberately trained by him. Fang Lixin was trying to satisfy his dark side. Later, when Fang Lixin died, the dark side returned to Li Jun. This can also be understood why at the end of the film, Li Jun stood in front of the glass window, but the shadow on the glass window returned. It’s Fang Lixin.

The core “detective” of “Detective War” is Li Jun played by Liu Qingyun. He is a detective who is extremely committed to investigating cases, but he is also different from ordinary people because he is often immersed in his own world. Li Jun is a “detective” with mental illness and multiple split personalities. He had severe auditory and hallucinations and claimed to be able to see the murderer. It seems that it is because of his “madness” that he has solved many unsolved mysteries like a genius. Compared with the interpretation of multiple personalities, Liu Qingyun seems to be at ease. In the scene with his daughter, the actor who played Li Jun’s daughter also praised Liu Qingyun’s eyes and voice for his powerful eyes and voice, which made people very immersed in the play.