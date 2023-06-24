Andrea Franceschini’s father was arrested for stabbing a man in Nueva Córdoba

The father (81) of the pastry businesswoman Andrea Franceschini was arrested this Saturday morning accused of stabbing a 54-year-old man in the Nueva Córdoba neighborhood, in the middle of a scandalous fight, according to police sources.

The event occurred around 10 o’clock on Avenida Poeta Lugones at 188 in apartment 9A, owned by the father of the famous pastry chef, who rents it to a 47-year-old woman.

fight for an apartment

Although no clear details are known about the reason for the fight, apparently the woman’s boyfriend (54) and Armando Adrián Franceschini held a lawsuit over the property that escalated and ended in a violent way.

Franceschini would have stabbed the man in the chest and arms, so the emergency service transferred him to the Sanagec clinic.

Subsequently, Franceschini was arrested with an injury to his left eyebrow, without being assisted by doctors.

He argued that the problem occurred because he would have rented the apartment to the woman, who was not in the place, but the couple with whom he had the conflict was.

