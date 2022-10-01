The two-minute film was shot in the Cité des Sciences de Paris, Europe’s largest science museum. The Science and Industry City was built in the 1980s. The two protagonists strode in this monochromatic building that symbolized the urban system, wandering in endless shuttles.

Stephen Kidd, the film’s director, said: “We’re trying to deal with the common concept of a ‘double life’, because we live in reality, but we also have a lot going on in our heads. Our clothing reflects this in many ways, too. They are architectural, but also full of inspiration.”

In the 2022 series, the traditional silhouette is reinterpreted, and the hidden elements support the casual and free silhouette, bringing the body a 360-degree wraparound, which further reflects the original expression and charm of the body. Hidden in the designs are interesting, more-than-visually subtle moments, elements of unexpected mix-and-matches, elements that “echo” the cut to its original form, throughout the collection, details that can only be noticed when the clothes are put on. Brendan Mullane, creative director of ANEST COLLECTIVE, said, “This collection looks simpler and purer than it really is, and it makes people discover details that they can’t see.”

At the same time, the concept of deconstruction is also fully expressed in the design of the ANEST COLLECTIVE 2022 series, especially in the reshaping of the traditional coats and coats that are easy to look dull, Brendan Mullane has a different view: “In deconstruction In the process of reorganization, the delicate and delicate internal structure of clothing is clear at a glance. We give each stripped element a new form, so as to complete the capture and reorganization of the core of the design and concept, so that they can coexist with the surrounding changing and undulating environment, presenting the ultimate harmony and balance, creating a new form of existence.”

Brendan Mullane, creative director of the brand, said: “This design concept reveals the emotional state we are in after a health crisis affecting a generation. After all this, it is time to ask the question: ‘How did we Self-rebuilding?’ The concept of ‘stripping and reassembling’ is expressed through precise tailoring, which undergoes a process of deconstruction and stripping before being reassembled into something entirely new.”

About ANEST COLLECTIVE

ANEST COLLECTIVE began with a desire to create a well thought-out collection of ready-to-wear and accessories for men and women. With timeless style and Italian craftsmanship, it presents a unique universe that is both modern and poetic.Cautious attitude towards clothing

Reflecting the pursuit of perfection, it is imbued with discreet sensibility and enduring elegance. We respect craftsmanship, respect aesthetics, and are the interpreters of details. The design style draws on the rigor of masculine tailoring, carefully drawing every line, and using the best fabrics to create every confident silhouette.

The core spirit of the brand encompasses art, architecture and design. Intended to present a series of artistic collaborations. Let the brand be like a gallery, presenting the creativity of others and oneself, as well as the integration and thinking based on this. As a result, the re-engraving is internalized into its own aesthetic attitude.

ANEST COLLECTIVE's sensual appeal begins with the selection of the most refined fabrics, offering an alluring and comfortable touch with top-quality fabrics. The brand has consistently insisted that each process is completed by local Italian artisans, and the extreme craftsmanship and attention to detail make the handcrafted characteristics immediately apparent.