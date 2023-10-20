Ángela Aguilar: Embracing Argentine Roots Despite Cancel Culture

Mexican singer Ángela Aguilar has reaffirmed her pride in her Argentine roots amid criticism and cancel culture. During the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Aguilar expressed support for the Argentina National Team, leading some fans to turn their backs on her. She also faced backlash for her cover of “The Cat under the Rain,” which was titled “Invite me to a coffee” and made in collaboration with DJ Steve Aoki. Critics claimed she destroyed the classic song originally performed by Rocío Dúrcal. Aguilar defended her choice and explained that she wanted to bring together today’s youth with the romantic lyrics of the past.

Despite the criticism, Aguilar remains committed to mariachi music and stated that she would never stop singing it. She also revealed her Argentine influences, expressing a desire to collaborate with Argentine musician Fito Páez. Aguilar emphasized that she would never become a rapper and that she values her role in promoting Mexican music.

Reflecting on her career, Aguilar highlighted her performance at the Latin Grammys when she was 15 years old, singing “The Llorona.” She credited the performance as a pivotal moment that solidified her love for music and revived Mexican regional music in the 21st century.

Aguilar also expressed gratitude for her father, Pepe Aguilar, who has been her mentor and critic. She appreciates his honesty and believes that his feedback has helped her grow as an artist.

Regarding the controversy surrounding her Argentine roots, Aguilar stated that she has always been open about her heritage and does not understand why it has become an issue. She clarified that she is proudly Mexican-American with Argentine blood and that expressing support for the Argentina National Team during the World Cup does not negate her love for Mexico.

While some fans have criticized Aguilar for her Argentine heritage, others have discovered her music through various platforms and collaborations. At just 20 years old, Aguilar remains focused on her career and moves forward with her head held high, acknowledging both her parents’ roots and her love for soccer.

