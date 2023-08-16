Ángela Aguilar Sparks Rumors of Romance with NFL Star, Josh Ball, Despite Controversial Past

Ángela Aguilar finds love again after her breakup with composer Gussy Lau

The Mexican music scene is abuzz with news that Ángela Aguilar, the beloved daughter of Pepe Aguilar, has found a new romantic interest. Rumors have been swirling about her alleged relationship with Josh Ball, a controversial player for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL.

While neither Aguilar nor Ball have confirmed or denied these rumors, their recent actions on social media seem to reveal that they do indeed have a budding romance. Ball has been leaving heartfelt comments with emojis like hearts and flowers on Aguilar’s Instagram photos, indicating his interest in the young singer. Aguilar, on the other hand, has shown her support for Ball by liking his posts and commenting with different emojis on his social media.

However, the supposed new relationship has sparked controversy due to Ball’s troubled past. He has been accused of committing acts of gender violence against his ex-partner, Sandra Sellers, on multiple occasions between 2016 and 2018. Sellers reported the incidents to the authorities and even obtained a restraining order against Ball.

Given Ball’s “dark past,” the news of a possible courtship between him and Aguilar has caused a stir in the entertainment world. Many people are questioning whether Aguilar should be involved with someone who has a history of violence.

As of now, Aguilar and Ball have not addressed these concerns or confirmed their relationship. Fans and the public remain eager to see how this love story unfolds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

