The first stage of the Vuelta a Burgos was held where the Colombian cyclist from the UAE, Juan Sebastián Molano, had a great start by being the winner over the final shot in the middle of the sprint, crossing the finish line with a time of 3 hours, 38 minutes. and 58 seconds.

For their part, Santiago Buitrago, Einer Rubio and Diego Camargo also represent the country in this European competition.

