Angelababy Denies New Relationship Amidst Divorce with Huang Xiaoming

Recently, Chinese actress Angelababy attended an event where she denied rumors of a new relationship. The host asked about the actress’s recent work, to which Angelababy responded, “A relationship? No.” Just weeks ago, Angelababy was spotted with a handsome man in what appeared to be the crew’s RV, sparking speculation about a possible new romance. However, the actress seems to have put those rumors to rest for now.

The focus now turns to her past relationship with actor Huang Xiaoming, and the question arises: when did they get divorced? Let’s take a trip down memory lane to understand their love story.

In February 2010, Huang Xiaoming flew to Hong Kong to celebrate Angelababy’s birthday, giving fans a glimpse of their close bond. The following month, the couple was seen together in Beijing, attending a birthday celebration for a mutual friend. Then in May, Huang Xiaoming invited Angelababy to collaborate with him on the music video for his dance song “Can’t Stand It.” And in June, Angelababy paid a visit to Huang Xiaoming on the set of the movie “The Orphan of Zhao,” further solidifying their relationship. It was during this time that Huang Xiaoming publicly acknowledged their romance in an interview.

On February 28, 2014, Angelababy celebrated her 26th birthday in Hong Kong, where Huang Xiaoming surprised her with a luxury car as a gift. The couple, holding hands, made their relationship official on that day.

The next year, on May 27, 2015, Huang Xiaoming shared their marriage certificate on social media, and Angelababy quickly followed suit, announcing their official marriage to the world. They were seen together for the first time as a married couple on June 6, happily holding hands. The couple then went on to have a grand wedding at the Shanghai Exhibition Center on October 8 that same year.

Their joy continued to grow as on October 8, 2016, Huang Xiaoming shared the happy news of Angelababy’s pregnancy on social media, expressing his excitement for their future family adventures. Angelababy surprised everyone by appearing at Huang Xiaoming’s birthday party a month later, proudly flaunting her pregnant belly. Huang Xiaoming couldn’t contain his love, thanking his wife for giving birth to their child at such a young age.

Finally, on January 17, 2017, the couple welcomed their son into the world. Huang Xiaoming’s studio announced that Angelababy had given birth naturally in Hong Kong. The actor shared a photo of himself fist bumping with his son, aptly named Sponge, on Weibo, assuring fans that both mother and son were safe.

However, on January 28, 2022, Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy shocked their fans by posting on Weibo, announcing their divorce. The news came as a surprise, as the couple had just celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary a few months prior.

As the public speculates about the reasons behind their split, fans and the media alike await more information from the former couple. This unexpected turn of events leaves many wondering what the future holds for both Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy, both individually and professionally.

Editor: Li Xiaoling

