Home » Valve Reveals Steam Deck 2 in the Distant Future: Set to Keep Performance and Goals Consistent
Technology

Valve Reveals Steam Deck 2 in the Distant Future: Set to Keep Performance and Goals Consistent

by admin
Valve Reveals Steam Deck 2 in the Distant Future: Set to Keep Performance and Goals Consistent

Create a news article using this content

If you’ve been eyeing the Steam Deck and have been considering waiting until a more powerful follow-up console arrives, you may want to change that plan. Because Valve’s Pierre-Loup Griffais has now revealed that a successor to the Steam Deck is still years away.

In an interview with The Verge, Griffith noted that we might have to wait until 2025 or even 2026 for Steam Deck 2 to debut. The reason is that Valve needs to set a strict performance target for the system for developers to hit, and it has no plans to deviate from the Steam Deck’s current goals unless there are major improvements.

“For us,” Griffais said,The important thing is that the Deck provides developers with a fixed performance target, and the message to customers is simple, every Deck can play the same game. So changing performance levels is not something we take lightly, we only do it when there is significant enough growth. We also don’t want higher performance to come at a significant cost in power efficiency and battery life. I don’t expect such a leap in the next few years, but we’re still keeping a close eye on innovations in architecture and manufacturing processes to see where things are headed.

Do you think Steam Deck will need a successor soon, or are you satisfied with your current device?

.

See also  Crazy Bing Chat makes Microsoft the king of AI wars, why negative marketing does not apply to Google?

You may also like

New paid software “Connect” is intended to orchestrate...

Data transfer, companies called navigate between different systems

Just Dance 2024 Introduces ‘A Night in Versailles’:...

New “Lord of the Rings” game announced

Albertino “IA, artists must get involved”

Digital Entertainment Right Before Your Eyes: The Evolution...

Higher cost-effectiveness of CHPs – technology science research

Paid social networks, balanced between business and privacy

Phil Spencer Talks About Xbox Hot Topics at...

Greentech Solar meets electric car – new 500...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy