Valve Reveals Steam Deck 2 in the Distant Future: Set to Keep Performance and Goals Consistent

If you’ve been eyeing the Steam Deck and have been considering waiting until a more powerful follow-up console arrives, you may want to change that plan. Because Valve’s Pierre-Loup Griffais has now revealed that a successor to the Steam Deck is still years away.

In an interview with The Verge, Griffith noted that we might have to wait until 2025 or even 2026 for Steam Deck 2 to debut. The reason is that Valve needs to set a strict performance target for the system for developers to hit, and it has no plans to deviate from the Steam Deck’s current goals unless there are major improvements.

“For us,” Griffais said,The important thing is that the Deck provides developers with a fixed performance target, and the message to customers is simple, every Deck can play the same game. So changing performance levels is not something we take lightly, we only do it when there is significant enough growth. We also don’t want higher performance to come at a significant cost in power efficiency and battery life. I don’t expect such a leap in the next few years, but we’re still keeping a close eye on innovations in architecture and manufacturing processes to see where things are headed.

Do you think Steam Deck will need a successor soon, or are you satisfied with your current device?

