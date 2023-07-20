Aníbal Fernández on the operations in the City: “We will be on the street working on the liquidators”

Hannibal Fernandez provided details on the operations carried out jointly between the AFIP and the Economic Criminal Justice to arrest a group of “liquidators”. The security minister announced that they will continue working on the brokers that operate blue dollars in the parallel market. During yesterday’s operation, the Financial Information Unit (UIF) and the Federal Police intervened.

“We are going to continue working on the liquidators who operate in a small market and who, encouraged by four living, want to keep advantages that belong to all Argentines,” explained the Minister of National Security during the Mañana Sylvestre program on Radio 10.

During the interview, Aníbal Fernández explained: “They use the element of the blue dollar to justify the increases in specific products that are surely paid in official dollars. As long as the decisions accompany us, we will continue to carry out these operations and control them.”

The AFIP detected inconsistencies for more than $100,000 million in Argentine accounts abroad

“The advantages and disadvantages are always for the same”, he pointed out with respect to those who get revenue from the “caves”. And he added: “As long as the Minister of Economy (Sergio Massa) raises the issue with me, we will move quickly with everything we can.”

When asked about the results of this type of operation, the official said: “We will not continue advancing with more information because of the care we want to have on the subject,” he said. And he added: “When the technicians make the assessments, we will tell.”

Repercussions of the operation in the Buenos Aires City

After the deployment produced, the price of the so-called “blue dollar” reached $527 in the informal market. On July 10, two people were arrested in the context of 23 raids carried out in response to a complaint filed by Customs in a house for alleged currency leakage, for an estimated amount of at least US$5.5 million, which would have ended up in banks in the United States.

The Minister of Security recalled that the Federal Police limited itself to acting after receiving the order of justice based on what was investigated by organizations such as the FIU.

“As long as we have the decisions that accompany us so that we can act, we will be on the streets,” Fernández said.

Aníbal Fernández: “I don’t know if our fight against drug trafficking had an impact on the result in Santa Fe or not”

About the violence in Rosario

“We have not stopped for a second,” the minister began in relation to the subject. In this sense, Aníbal Fernández explained that a neighborhood of gendarmes was created to address the problem.

“The result of the year 2023 was more than excellent, with 2077 arrests we are dedicated to that task” and added “we never stopped.”

Along the same lines, he explained that the gendarmerie has a presence in the neighborhoods “according to the investigations” and announced that “they will apply the necessary rigor.”

NT/fl

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

