anine bing

The brand starts the 2023 spring rejuvenation with the modern declaration of “both moving and still, more than one side”. We sincerely invite contemporary women to jointly interpret the aesthetic attitude of “AB is me”, and explore the physical and mental balance that is suitable for both movement and stillness in different life roles. Inwardly, realize the self-consistency of the spiritual world; outwardly, bloom unlimited femininity, and express individuality in multiple styles.

anine bing

Anoodle —— Sophisticated,Elegant break

Not disturbed by the busy workplace, always at ease; walk calmly between restraint and publicity with a strong aura; elegant beauty does not need to be deliberately created. ANINE BING has the same A-side as them: show their attitude with elegant colors and neat shapes, and travel confidently and calmly in the bustling city.

The 2023 spring series includes Quinn eggshell suits, which reinterpret the brand’s classic oversize silhouette with natural textured heavy linen fabrics; Classic gray suits, which use high-end colors and 100% wool texture fabrics, with sharp lines and soft textures In parallel; the combination of Taya’s black suit and Natalia’s short skirt highlights the graceful figure of a woman with a narrow waist design and a sense of line; Mika’s shirt has gray and white stripes and lavender purple stripes to create a crisp and casual style.

anine bing

anine bing

anine bing

anine bing

Bnoodle —— light and comfortable, modern frontiers

Not limited, but also to challenge the limitations, have the courage to break the boundaries of work and life, and release vitality and enthusiasm in the pursuit of self. Soft and strong, light and dynamic – they are not afraid of challenges. ANINE BING also presents a casual B-side, combining style and comfort with mix-and-match aesthetics, freely switching between work and leisure scenes, exploring the joy and balance of body and mind with contemporary women, discovering the essence of modern lifestyle without losing style and attitude in the transformation of identities Many possibilities.

ANINE BING Sport 2023 spring sports series items are interpreted in lavender purple, and the fresh spring colors show their personality. Harvey hooded sweater and Tyler crew neck sweater bring street retro fashion style; Blake sports trousers and cycling shorts are made of compressed sports fabrics, which have sweat-wicking and quick-drying effects; Jeremy baseball caps collide with colors and classic brand logos, For a subtle color contrast effect.

anine bing

anine bing

anine bing

She is a calm and unrestrained professional woman, and she is also a light and energetic dynamic woman. A side is capable and B side is soft, both dynamic and quiet, AB and AB are me. ANINE BING 2023 spring series helps women to control the balance of multiple identities and enjoy inner strength.

ANINE BING’s 2023 spring collection is now available in the Tmall flagship store. This spring, break through the style stereotypes with ANINE BING and show your true self.

