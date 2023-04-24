Anne Will privately: Love, Talkshow-Aus and Co.: This is how the ARD presenter lives today

Anne Will has been part of the German television landscape for years now and regularly discussed current events in her ARD talk show of the same name – but that will soon be over. Everything about the talk show and her private life.

TV presenter Anne Will belongs to the German television landscape like the “Tagesschau”. In her specially produced talk show “Anne Will” she discussed political processes, economic contexts and social issues with her guests every Sunday, but will give up the show in 2023. In addition to the big talk show, her private life also made headlines again and again.

Anne Will: The beginnings of her great career

After the 57-year-old graduated from high school with 1.5, the native of Cologne studied history, political science and English in Berlin and Cologne. This was followed by jobs at the Kölnische Rundschau, the Spandauer Volksblatt and the city radio station “Berolina 88.8”. After that, Will got hold of a scholarship from the Friedrich-Ebert-Foundation. After her traineeship at the radio station “Freies Berlin”, Will finally became known to the wider public in 1992 when she moderated the talk show “Mal Ehrlich” and the “Sportpalast”.

Anne Will becomes the first female presenter of the “Sportschau”

She made her breakthrough in 1999 as a presenter of the ARD “Sportschau”. She was the first woman to moderate the sports program, which had previously been dominated by men. In 2000, she also hosted the Sydney Olympics for Das Erste. After she held the daily topics in the first from 2001 to 2007, Will eventually became self-employed and founded her own production company “Will Media”, under which her own discussion program “Anne Will” has been running on ARD since 2007 – but only until End of 2023. Your ARD program will be discontinued. Here you can find out more about the topic.

So much for men: Anne Will and Miriam Meckel exchange vows

Although Anne Will doesn’t talk much about her love life herself, she has never made a secret of her sexual orientation. In 2007, her relationship with her partner became Miriam Meckel public. The wedding finally followed in 2016. “Yes, we got married,” the couple confirmed through Will’s management at the time. According to a report by “Bunte”, the wedding took place in Düsseldorf. Nevertheless, the two journalists have kept their private lives largely under wraps ever since.

Seek The journalists Anne Will (l) and Miriam Meckel at the opening of the Elbphilharmonie. Image: dpa



Her partner Miriam Meckel was so ill

And yet the moderator and Miriam Meckel, editor-in-chief of Wirtschaftswoche, also had difficult times. As the youngest professor in Germany, government spokeswoman and moderator, Meckel had taken on a lot of work. “Looking back, it was about 15 years in which I was active almost around the clock and worked far too much. These years paid into my burnout account, so to speak,” Meckel once said in an interview with “Stern.de”.

Anne Will: Ex-partner Miriam Meckel suffers a breakdown

She rarely slept more than three hours. “I had so many areas in which I was active, everyone wanted something from me. Then there was the frequent travel. I was constantly on the plane,” she continues. Finally, in 2008, the company collapsed. “My girlfriend immediately drove me to the doctor,” she tells Stern.de. After her burn-out diagnosis, the blonde is finally treated in a clinic for five weeks.

The 57-year-old described her experiences in a book in 2011. Her work “Letter to my life” became a bestseller. In 2016, the book starring Marie Bäumer was finally filmed. Above all, her former partner Anne Will was always at Miriam Meckel’s side during this difficult time.

Anne Will announces love off with Miriam Merkel

Now they both go their separate ways. Anne Will and her wife have announced their separation after three years of marriage. What led to the love off has not yet leaked out. Because Anne Will also wants to keep this sad turning point in her life private.

PHOTOS: Anne Will The model woman of political talk Image: ARD

follow News.de already at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find the hottest news, the latest videos, great competitions and a direct line to the editors.

sba/news.de/dpa