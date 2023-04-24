Home » Ten Hag is pleased with United’s reaction in the FA Cup semi-final
News

Ten Hag is pleased with United’s reaction in the FA Cup semi-final

by admin
Ten Hag is pleased with United’s reaction in the FA Cup semi-final

Manchester United recovered from a difficult week by beating Brighton & Hove Albion 7-6 on penalties to book their place in the FA Cup final on Sunday, which relieved coach Eric ten Hag.

Three days after their humiliating Europa League exit at Sevilla, United’s 0-0 draw at Wembley on penalties pleased the Dutchman.

“On Thursday I saw a team I did not recognize, but today we are back to normal,” Ten Hag said. I saw willpower and resilience. We fought everywhere and competed in every confrontation, and we had several good opportunities.”

The usually quiet coach was furious at his team’s lack of effort on Thursday and admitted he took his anger out on the players after the 3-0 defeat to knock them out of the Europa League 5-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals at Sevilla.

“I cannot accept that my team does not play its best,” the Dutch coach said.

And today, Sunday, there were only positive words Sunday after Victor Lindelof scored the seventh penalty in the penalty shootout for United to win, taking advantage of Solly March’s missed seventh kick for Brighton when he slammed the ball over the crossbar.

This is the first time that decisive kicks have been used after the first five kicks for each team in the FA Cup semi-finals have ended.

“He’s very calm when it comes to penalties and generally calm,” Ten Hag said of Lindelof.

The United manager was pleased with goalkeeper David De Gea, who made several saves from Brighton.

“He saved a lot of chances,” Ten Hag said. It hurt when he made mistakes on Thursday. When the goalkeeper makes mistakes, he is punished. But we failed him and did not fight for him. Today, however, we are back.”

You may also like

Yesterday, on World Book Day, the survey report...

WDH/OVERALL ROUNDUP: Ukraine wants military aid tenfold

Hit 3 cars in Bolu, fled the scene...

This is the maximum age that dogs grow

Market leadership relinquished: Tesla competitor BYD overtakes VW...

ATATÜRK

Millonarios tied 1-1 with Unión Magdalena

The portal website of Jinan Municipal Government focuses...

Search for Lilliair: Politician makes fun of empty...

Independence Cup: the two known finalists!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy