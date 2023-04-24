Ten Hag is pleased with United’s reaction in the FA Cup semi-final

Manchester United recovered from a difficult week by beating Brighton & Hove Albion 7-6 on penalties to book their place in the FA Cup final on Sunday, which relieved coach Eric ten Hag.

Three days after their humiliating Europa League exit at Sevilla, United’s 0-0 draw at Wembley on penalties pleased the Dutchman.

“On Thursday I saw a team I did not recognize, but today we are back to normal,” Ten Hag said. I saw willpower and resilience. We fought everywhere and competed in every confrontation, and we had several good opportunities.”

The usually quiet coach was furious at his team’s lack of effort on Thursday and admitted he took his anger out on the players after the 3-0 defeat to knock them out of the Europa League 5-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals at Sevilla.

“I cannot accept that my team does not play its best,” the Dutch coach said.

And today, Sunday, there were only positive words Sunday after Victor Lindelof scored the seventh penalty in the penalty shootout for United to win, taking advantage of Solly March’s missed seventh kick for Brighton when he slammed the ball over the crossbar.

This is the first time that decisive kicks have been used after the first five kicks for each team in the FA Cup semi-finals have ended.

“He’s very calm when it comes to penalties and generally calm,” Ten Hag said of Lindelof.

The United manager was pleased with goalkeeper David De Gea, who made several saves from Brighton.

“He saved a lot of chances,” Ten Hag said. It hurt when he made mistakes on Thursday. When the goalkeeper makes mistakes, he is punished. But we failed him and did not fight for him. Today, however, we are back.”