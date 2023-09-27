Implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech: Strengthening the Province and Leading New Industrialization

Provincial Party Committee Convenes Meeting to Implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speeches

On September 26, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to study and implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent important speech. Provincial Party Committee Secretary Nobunaga Hoshi presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

During the meeting, the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches was thoroughly studied and understood. Specifically, his speeches during his inspection in Zhejiang and Zaozhuang, Shandong were highlighted. The meeting emphasized the need to study, understand, and grasp the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech on Jiangsu work to better implement the “Four Moves Ahead” and “Four New” major tasks. The aim is to submit qualified answers with excellent results.

The meeting also focused on General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches during the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Global Sustainable Transportation Summit Forum. The importance of enhancing civilized self-confidence, promoting the spirit of the Asian Games and sportsmanship, and accelerating the construction of a strong sports province were discussed. Additionally, the construction of a safe, efficient, and sustainable transportation system with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality was emphasized.

Furthermore, the meeting delved into the important congratulatory letter sent by the General Secretary to farmers across the country and comrades working in the “agriculture, rural areas, and farmers” sector on the occasion of the sixth “Chinese Farmers’ Harvest Festival”. The meeting stressed the need to focus on increasing agricultural production, improving rural areas, and raising farmers’ incomes to accelerate the overall improvement of agricultural and rural development.

A report on the progress of implementing various action plans to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Jiangsu work was also presented during the meeting. It was highlighted that the province has kept in mind the General Secretary’s expectations and instructions, treating the implementation of his speech as a major political task. Concrete measures and practical actions have been taken, leading to phased progress and results. The meeting emphasized the importance of doing well in the fourth quarter to complete the goals and tasks for the whole year.

Regarding the promotion of new industrialization, the meeting studied General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the spirit of the National New Industrialization Promotion Conference. It was emphasized that the important expositions on new industrialization and important instructions on Jiangsu work should be closely linked and integrated into the implementation. The aim is to strengthen the province and lead new industrialization with new development concepts, achieving high-end, intelligent, and green development, and building a strong manufacturing province.

Additionally, the meeting studied the spirit of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee’s Legislative Work Conference and the 2023 National Local Legislative Work Symposium. The importance of thoroughly studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law and promoting scientific, democratic, and law-based legislation was emphasized.

The spirit of the Ninth National Counterpart Support Work Conference on Xinjiang was also discussed. The meeting stressed the need to implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Xinjiang work comprehensively and accurately. It was emphasized that support for projects assisting Xinjiang’s modernization and high-quality development should be strengthened, along with promoting regional cooperation and counterpart support with Xinjiang.

As the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays approach, the meeting highlighted the need for all localities and departments to enhance their sense of responsibility and strengthen emergency duty. The focus should be on ensuring safety production, supply and price stability of important livelihood commodities, and maintaining social stability. This will create a conducive environment for the successful holding of the Hangzhou Asian Games and for the people to celebrate the festival.

In conclusion, the meeting emphasized the importance of implementing the instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches to achieve the goals of strengthening the province and leading new industrialization. It emphasized the need for political awareness, mission awareness, and response awareness at all levels of the provincial government. The meeting called for resolute and powerful actions to promote various projects and key tasks, and for comprehensive problem-solving through reform and innovation. The meeting also stressed the need for close cooperation and guidance at the grassroots level to ensure the fruitful implementation of the General Secretary’s important speeches in Jiangsu.

(Note: This article is sourced from “Junction Point, Xinhua Daily and its subsidiary newspapers” and is subject to copyright. Any reproduction or mirroring of the content without permission is prohibited. The article and its contents are the author’s personal views and do not necessarily represent the views of Xinhua Newspaper Network.)

