Appeared on stage for the first time. It was an exciting work![Hibiki Suzuki Blog]

Hello everyone, this is Hibiki Suzuki!

It’s been almost 4 months since 2023 started. . It’s really too fast

In March, I appeared on the stage “High School High Life 2”!

I was very nervous at the first stage, but it was a very exciting work.

It was my first time practicing, so I didn’t know right from left, but I learned a lot from my friends around me.

This work is set in a high school drama club that is on the verge of being abolished, and the content is to travel back in time to find out why the club is abolished! It was a very fun stage that included games and dance.

Thank you for coming to see us at the theater!

