Home » Appeared on stage for the first time. It was an exciting work![Hibiki Suzuki Blog]
Entertainment

Appeared on stage for the first time. It was an exciting work![Hibiki Suzuki Blog]

by admin
Appeared on stage for the first time. It was an exciting work![Hibiki Suzuki Blog]

Hello everyone, this is Hibiki Suzuki!

It’s been almost 4 months since 2023 started. . It’s really too fast

In March, I appeared on the stage “High School High Life 2”!

I was very nervous at the first stage, but it was a very exciting work.

It was my first time practicing, so I didn’t know right from left, but I learned a lot from my friends around me.

This work is set in a high school drama club that is on the verge of being abolished, and the content is to travel back in time to find out why the club is abolished! It was a very fun stage that included games and dance.

Thank you for coming to see us at the theater!

See also  Li Shufu, deputy to the National People's Congress and chairman of Geely Holding Group: Promote the application of methanol vehicles to help carbon neutrality in the transportation sector_CAIJING.COM.CN

You may also like

Alien Chicks release music video for ‘Candlestick Maker’...

Fun Bukber with HokBen Ramadan Bento Packages

Opera di Roma, the decomposed “Triptych”.

Noelia Marzol wants to be a mother again:...

Hypebeast Magazine and MSCHF jointly launched a new...

Gatopardism, change, dynamite | Fontevecchia mode

Live: Mariano Gaido after his re-election in Neuquén...

“Various Blues. Eric Allen” solo concert, swinging together,...

Kremlin critic sentenced to 25 years in prison...

What are we talking about when talking about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy