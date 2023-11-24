The transaction volume of the Beixin 50 Index exceeded 10 billion for four consecutive days, and the first batch of eight Beixin theme funds ushered in the first opening period_Financial Network-CAIJING.COM.CN

The Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) 50 Index continues to rise sharply, with a 4.51% increase in the first half of the day and further gains in the afternoon session. Lude Medical hit its daily limit, while Chuangyuan Information Technology rose nearly 20%, Suzhou Co., Ltd. increased more than 11%, and Hengjin Induction and Junchuang Technology both rose more than 10%.

The BSE 50 Index was established to reflect the overall performance of the market, composed of the 50 most market representative securities of listed companies on the North Stock Exchange with large scale and good liquidity.

A qualitative change seems to be occurring in the liquidity of the Beijing Stock Exchange, as more and more investors who have opened trading permissions for the Science and Technology Innovation Board are opening permissions for the Beijing Stock Exchange, according to China Asset Management.

The North Securities 50 Index has seen a cumulative 37.36% increase since October 24, 2023, and the overall PE valuation of North Securities A-shares has risen to 22.3X. This week, the average daily trading volume of North Securities A-shares exceeded 10 billion yuan three times, with the half-day turnover on November 24 approaching 10 billion yuan.

According to Liu Jie, manager of the GF Bei Securities 50 Component Index Fund, the restoration of investor sentiment and overall liquidity of the Bei Stock Exchange can be attributed to the release of the new number segment of the Bei Stock Exchange igniting investment enthusiasm, and the approval of ten market makers bringing new funds into the market.

The recent rise of the Beijing Stock Exchange 50 Index has attracted widespread investor attention, as the first batch of eight Beijing Stock Exchange theme funds opened for investment after their establishment, with all experiencing negative returns, although rebound has occurred recently for the products of Guangfa Fund and China Universal Fund.

Industry insiders believe that investor confidence has been significantly restored in the past month, and the expected redemption pressure may have eased. The increased development and investment in the Beijing Stock Exchange, with the support of the Asset Management Association of China, is also contributing to the growth and market investment of the Beijing Stock Exchange theme funds.

CITIC Construction Investment Fund expressed its belief in the growth potential of the innovative small and medium-sized enterprises listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange, stating that they have long-term investment value.

All these signs point to positive growth and investment opportunities on the Beijing Stock Exchange, as well as increasing support from investors and industry organizations.

