ELLE China 35th Anniversary Fashion Ceremony: Reuniting Fashion, Culture, and Technology in Hangzhou

ELLE Fashion Ceremony Returns to Hangzhou Future Science and Technology City for 35th Anniversary Celebration

On November 3, the ELLE Fashion Ceremony made its triumphant return after a year-long absence, marking the 35th anniversary of ELLE China. The grand event took place at the Hangzhou Future Science and Technology City, attracting a star-studded lineup of celebrity friends, supermodels, and influencers from all corners of society.

Themed “Reunion·Salute”, the ceremony aimed to pay tribute to the past 35 years of China’s fashion industry, celebrating the fashion style and female spirit that has been witnessed and led throughout the years. The event also looked to the future with anticipation, aiming to write a new chapter for the Chinese fashion industry.

Hangzhou, known for its rich cultural and historical significance as the birthplace of “Liangzhu Culture”, was the chosen location for the elaborate ceremony. The convergence of history and technological innovation in Hangzhou set the perfect backdrop for an evening that integrated fashion, culture, and technology.

The ELLE team went all out to create a futuristic and intelligent atmosphere with the help of advanced technological props and decorations at the venue. Art installations featuring Chinese elements added an extra layer of depth to the ceremony. The event saw the attendance of a plethora of celebrity guests, including ELLE cover stars Li Yuchun, Zhou Dongyu, Liu Shishi, and many more.

The highlight of the night was the presentation of heavyweight awards that represent the pinnacle of the fashion industry. Notable awardees included Maria Grazia Chiuri, the first female creative director of Dior, who was recognized as the “Fashion Designer of the Year”, and Mr. Christian Louboutin, the legendary designer of red-soled shoes, who received the “Legendary Designer Award”.

In addition to the awards, the ceremony also announced the establishment of Hearst Extraordinaire, a platform for extraordinary women in China, as well as a strategic cooperation memorandum exchange ceremony with Hangzhou Future Science and Technology City, paving the way for deeper collaboration in the future.

“As we stand at the 35th anniversary of ELLE in China, we gather here to reunite and pay tribute to the past, while looking forward to a new future,” said Daisy Wang, CEO of Hearst Magazines International Group Greater China. This year’s ELLE Fashion Ceremony expressed gratitude to strategic partner Tmall and various sponsors for their support, including Taobao Live, RAPIDO, Ulike, and many others.

The return of the ELLE Fashion Ceremony in Hangzhou was a fitting celebration of the past, present, and future of Chinese fashion. As ELLE China enters a new chapter, the event served as a reminder of the magazine’s enduring influence and relevance in the world of fashion.

