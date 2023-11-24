The heroes’ souls rest in peace, the family and the country are in peace – Side notes on the burial ceremony of the remains of the tenth batch of Chinese People’s Volunteer Army martyrs in South Korea – Xinhuanet

The souls of heroes rest in peace, the family and the country are in peace – Side notes on the burial ceremony of the remains of the tenth batch of Chinese People’s Volunteer Army martyrs in South Korea

Xinhua News Agency, Shenyang, November 24

In a solemn and emotional ceremony, the remains of the tenth batch of Chinese People’s Volunteer Army martyrs in South Korea were laid to rest in their homeland, China. The burial ceremony, held at the Shenyang Cemetery of Martyrs to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, marked the 70th anniversary of the victory in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.

The ceremony, attended by over 300 people including government officials, military representatives, family members of the martyrs, and students, began with the soldiers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Honor Guard and Ceremony Brigade escorting the coffins of the volunteer martyrs into the memorial square. The atmosphere was somber, with the soldiers honoring the fallen heroes as they placed the coffins on a high platform covered with military green velvet.

The national anthem of the People’s Republic of China was played and sung by the entire audience, followed by a moment of silence to pay respects to the martyrs. The Minister of Veterans Affairs, Pei Jinjia, delivered a moving speech, expressing the eternal remembrance of the martyrs and their sacrifice for the country.

A salute was fired by officers and soldiers of the army to pay high respect to the martyrs, and as the soldiers of honor carried the martyrs’ coffins towards the underground palace for burial, the melodious “Missing Song” played, adding to the emotional atmosphere of the ceremony.

Following the burial, attendees lined up to pay homage to the Martyrs’ Wall of Fame, expressing their gratitude and respect for the heroes. Student representatives and members of the military also shared their sentiments, pledging to honor the legacy of the martyrs and serve the country with dedication and sacrifice.

The burial ceremony, filled with yellow and white chrysanthemums, served as a poignant reminder that the motherland and the people will never forget the merits of the heroes who fought bravely for their country.

The ceremony concluded with a deep sense of reverence and gratitude for the sacrifices made by the Volunteer Army martyrs, ensuring that their legacy and heroism will live on in the hearts of the Chinese people.

