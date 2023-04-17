Independence Cup 2023: the last known semi-finalists!

The last two matches of the 1/4 finals of the Independence Cup were played this Sunday. On arrival, it was Dyto de Lomé and Koroki Métètè who qualified for the semi-finals by beating Doumbé 5 shots against 4 and As Binah 4 shots against 3 respectively.

As Binah will not see the stage of the 1/2 finals of the Independence Cup edition 2023. Fault in the training of Koroki Métètè of Tchamba who beat this Sunday the horns of Binah 4 shots against 3 after the 1 goal anywhere in regulation time. And yet it was As Binah who opened the scoring in the 11th minute on a counter camp by Ilyassou Adam Mola. 7 minutes later, Sadique Ibrahim will equalize for Koroki. The match ended with a parity score of one goal everywhere and it was during the penalty shootout that Tchamba’s team won their qualification for having been more skilful in this fateful session.

The other meeting of the day also saw the victory of Dyto in front of Doumbé in the penalty shootout 5 against 4 after 0 goal everywhere in 90 minutes. DYTO and Koroki thus join ASCK and Gbikinti in the semi-finals.

The results of the 1/4 finals

Asck 4 – 0 Maranatha

Asko 1-1 Construction (tab 2-4)

Dyto 0-0 Doumbé (t.a.b.5-4)

As Binah 1-1 Koroki (tab 3-4)

The posters of the 1/2 finals

ASCK vs Gbikinti

Dyto vs Koroki