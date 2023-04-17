Mary Mendez uncovered about having children

mary mendez She is undoubtedly one of the most popular Colombian presenters in the country thanks to her appearance on programs like La Red, in which she stands out for her personality and charisma to talk about the lives of celebrities and the world of entertainment.

Recently, the famous woman who also owns her own brand of fitness products spoke about something very personal: have or not have children.

The presenter of the gossip program left a brief but forceful message on her Twitter account this Monday, April 17, to refer to the subject.

It was an image with the following question: “And you, what are you doing to save the planet?”to which Mary Méndez replied: “Not having children.”

Also read: The odyssey of ‘Jhovanoty’ in Aruba

Also: What is the Colombian novel that Georgina is a fan of?

Given this, several Internet users did not hesitate to react to support what the 46-year-old Samaria mentioned and even provide some opinions on the subject: “To save it, not to finish it”, “With the conditions of this country, that is already an answer. What a misfortune”, were some of the messages.

It should be noted that on other occasions Mary Méndez has referred to this issue, mentioning that she is a woman very focused on her projects and company, so she did not feel that this issue was a priority in her life, since she has not seen the need to have them either.

Likewise, on another occasion the presenter mentioned that another of the reasons why she had not had one so far was because she did not want “anything that would compromise her for life”, a sentence that divided positions on social networks at that time.